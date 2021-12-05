ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOOD NEWS: MC drops off Thanksgiving Food Drive donations

By OA Life
Odessa American
Odessa American
 6 days ago
Midland College Golf Team deliver donated food to Jubilee Center. From left: Seth Campbell, Davis Seybert, Kyle Kistensamy, Bladen Samanieg, Alfie Robinson, Gregor Graham, Adam Coull, Lance Salisbury, Richmond Houston, Angel Guerra, Aston Castillo and Myranda Pachlhofer (of Jubilee Center). (Courtesy Photo)

MIDLAND The Midland College golf team dropped off all the non-perishable food items collected during the campus Thanksgiving Food Drive on Nov. 22 at the Jubilee Center.

Students, faculty and staff contributed donations from Nov. 1-19 in drop boxes located throughout the main MC campus. Permian Basin STEPS (Service, Transmission, Exploration & Production Safety Network) members also contributed toward MC’s annual Thanksgiving food drive this year.”

The MC campus stepped up for this project and Permian Basin STEPS was an invaluable partner,” Taneekwa Hurdle, MC Student Activities Coordinator, said. “The pandemic has been a tough on everyone, and it has put a strain on non-profits such as food pantries. We are proud to support them through this food drive and I know many students, faculty and staff also support the West Texas Food Bank and its partner agencies like the Jubilee Center as volunteers and through monetary donations.”

“The golf team was happy to help out by collecting the donations and transporting them; in fact, we have been delivering MC’s donations for many years,” Walt Williams, MC Golf Coach said. “The golf team includes international students from Scotland, Australia, Mexico, South Africa, England and France, and they don’t celebrate Thanksgiving or get to go home for the break. Volunteering with this project brought them closer together as a team, and everyone felt great about giving back and making a difference in the community where they go to school.”

