HART: Lost generation of entrepreneurs

By Ron Hart
Cover picture for the articleIn the view of the American left, we should strive for the much more desirable system of socialism. You know, a type of socialism that has never worked, anywhere in the world. But the kind that only they can oversee. To achieve this, they espouse the virtues of socialism...

Next week the world will mark the 80th anniversary of a date President Franklin Roosevelt declared would live in infamy, Dec. 7, 1941. Just before 8 a.m. on a quiet Sunday morning the skies over Honolulu Hawaii echoed with the drone of Japanese Zero aircraft. The first wave bombed and strafed the airfields to prevent the launch of counter attacks. Fifteen minutes later, the second wave dropped their torpedoes into Pearl Harbor permanently sinking the USS Arizona and the USS Oklahoma. Four other ships were sunk but recovered. 2,403 U.S. service members died. It marked the entrance of the United States into World War II.
(Mass Appeal) – There are more than 2.5 million veteran-owned businesses in the United States, but that still accounts for just 9% of small businesses in the U.S. In recognition of our nation’s military-affiliated entrepreneurs, and as part of USAA’s 100th anniversary in 2022, USAA has joined with Bunker Labs to launch a six-city pitch contest to showcase, celebrate and support the next generation of entrepreneurs, with a focus on veterans and military spouses.
This article is based on the book "Why do the rich get richer (and you still do not reach a fortnight)?" by Francisco García Pimentel and Salvador Manzano, from Editorial Panorama, published in November 2021. Salvador Manzano is one of these young entrepreneurs who seem to have an intuition to...
🎶 At this moment 30 years ago, P.M. Dawn ruled the Billboard singles charts with today's intro tune... 1 big thing: A milestone for more sustainable air travel. United Airlines flew the world’s first passenger flight powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) yesterday, from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Reagan Washington National, Andrew writes.
Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin's path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness.
POTUS
'Absolute legend' Bob Dole pokes fun at Democrats one last time in farewell letter

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole, who passed away this week at the age of 98, included in his farewell letter a playful jab at the Democratic Party. "As I make the final walk on my life’s journey, I do so without fear. Because I know that I will, again, not be walking alone," Dole said in a farewell letter that was read by his daughter Robin at his funeral in Washington, D.C. on Friday. "I know that God will be walking with me," the late senator wrote. "I also confess that I’m a bit curious to learn and find if I am correct in thinking that heaven will look a lot like Kansas and to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago."
A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
