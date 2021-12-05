ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Unpainted M4 GT3 looking raw at BMW Welt next to colorful race car

By Adrian Padeanu
BMW BLOG
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know a livery with all the sponsors is what helps a race car team keep the lights on throughout the motorsport season, but there’s something raw about a track machine without a drop of paint on it. Samantha Tan Racing took delivery of a new M4 GT3 at BMW Welt...

www.bmwblog.com

Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1998 Ruf Turbo R Limited May Be the Ultimate Refinement of Porsche’s 993 Series

There will be no end of arguments among people who love Porsche 911s when it comes to declaring which cars in the lineage are the best. The first 911 rolled out of the Zuffenhausen factory in 1965, and 911s continue to do so today, entirely different from that original but in the same spirit that has made the model the most beloved sports car in history. Every series has its fans, from the elemental 1973 Carrera RS to the 2022 GT3. In terms of development, things stayed pretty much on track through 1989, when the 911 became the 964. That car...
CARS
Motor1.com

1947 Dodge Power Wagon Restomod Blends Classic Looks And Modern Power

The latest creation from Legacy Classic Trucks is this 1947 Dodge Power Wagon restomod. It's even for sale if you can come up with the $400,000 asking price. The truck retains the classic look of the original but has overhauled mechanicals. Under the hood, there's a Cummins 4BT 3.9-liter four-cylinder diesel, and Legacy Classic Trucks tunes the mill by adding a compound-turbocharging setup and higher-flowing fuel injectors. This results in an output of 250 horsepower (187 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (814 Newton-meters) of torque.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Formula One decider to be shown on Channel 4

The Formula One world championship showdown will be free to air as Channel 4 announced it will screen the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are locked on 369.5 points at the top of the drivers’ standings heading to Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina Circuit.Now their winner-takes-all battle will be shown live on Channel 4, as well as on Sky Sports – which hosts all F1 races through its subscription services, having reportedly paid over £1billion for a five-year deal back in 2019.It’s official! The big finale of the F1 season, the decider between Lewis &...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR, IndyCar driver hints ‘exciting’ announcement

NASCAR and IndyCar driver Santino Ferrucci told fans that he has some “exciting future plans” to announce and hinted at an Indy 500 return. After two seasons of full-time IndyCar competition with Dale Coyne Racing in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, two seasons that saw him finish in 13th place in the championship standings with top individual race finishes of fourth, Santino Ferrucci shifted gears in 2021.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
motor1.com

Norton Motorcycles pulls covers off V4 cafe racer prototype

Back in October, 2021, the revived Norton Motorcycles showed off its first new creations: the V4SV Manx and Carbon editions. Claims that the company’s first 1200cc V4 produces 185 bhp and 125 newton-metres (or a hair over 92 pound-feet) of torque sounded promising. It certainly didn’t hurt that the V4SV is awfully easy on the eyes, either.
CARS
mrn.com

Earnhardt Jr. unveils Martinsville car

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports unveiled the No. 88 Hellmann‘s Fridge Hunters Chevrolet paint scheme Earnhardt will run in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on April 8. The winning wrap was revealed Tuesday during JR Motorsports’ Unilever production shoot via Earnhardt’s Instagram live. Earnhardt retired...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

You Can Now Buy Your Own Model of Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 Race Car for a Cool $35,000

The 2021 Formula 1 season may be in its final week, but a new model can help distract you until the competition returns next spring. Amalgam Collection has just unveiled a new series of hand-built Formula 1 models led by a quarter-size recreation of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance car. The collection’s limited-edition flagship sports the same livery the seven-time champion’s racer was wearing when he passed Michael Schumacher to become the winningest driver in the competition’s history at the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix. The product of three years of development, the W11 was Mercedes-AMG’s attempt to overcome its long-term...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Teases The New M4 GT4 G82

Back in June, the BMW M4 GT3 Race Car arrived with a staggering $530,000 price tag. This dedicated race car, based on the already scorching BMW M4 Coupe promises massive performance and is eligible for 2022 IMSA WeatherTech GTD and SRO GT classes. This is a dedicated race car for professional teams, which is not for everyone. That's why BMW is getting ready to launch the BMW M4 GT4 G82, a customer racing car that will replace the successful F82 M4 GT4.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW XM Concept Joins M3 Touring, M4 GT4 On The Teaser Train

BMW provides a peek at the future. BMW has had a busy week teasing a trio of future products. Earlier this week, a stylized sketch previewed the BMW M4 GT4 while the brand graced Thanksgiving with a glance at the M3 Touring’s camouflaged derrière. Those are quite exciting, though BMW held out until Friday to tease the Concept XM – an electrified high-performance SUV that should sit at the top of the lineup.
MIAMI, FL
Top Speed

Real Cars Extreme Racing

Speed though your opponents with your favourite super cars. Play with your friend in versus mode or get chased by police cars. Make money with all the game modes and buy your sweet new ride. Unlock all the skins of your cars and customise your wheels to drive in style. Practice your racing skills and become the best racer with Real Cars Extreme Racing!
VIDEO GAMES
CAR AND DRIVER

Would You Rather: BMW M4 Competition or Ford Mustang Mach-E GT?

Superficially, the 2022 BMW M4 Competition and the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT wouldn't seem to have a lot in common. One is a gas-powered German coupe that costs $95,345 (and starts at $75,695), and the other is an electric American crossover that goes for $69,800 (starting at $61,095). The EPA rates the BMW at 18 mpg combined and the Ford at 82 MPGe. Pop the hood on the BMW and you're confronted by a 503-hp 3.0-liter inline-six crowned by strut braces. Do the same with the Mach-E, and you find a capacious frunk capable of transporting lots of shrimp.
CARS
BMW BLOG

G82 BMW M4 Gets a New 3D Design Tuning Package

The G82 BMW M4 is one aggressive looking car. From its massive kidney grilles, to the bulges in its hood, to is massive wheels, it’s immediately clear that the M4 means business. However, if it just isn’t disco enough for you, there’s always the aftermarket. You don’t want just any aftermarket parts for your very expensive BMW M4, though, you want good ones and it’s hard to find better aftermarket exterior upgrades than from 3D Design. This new exterior styling/tuning package from 3D Design brings makes the BMW M4 a bit more stylish but it actually also mellows it out a bit, in a good way, especially with these wheels. While it’s still aggressive and sporty, it looks more well-rounded now.
CARS
Motorsport.com

Ferrari appoints Oreca to build next-gen GT3 car

Oreca has won the tender to assemble the new contender under development on an as-yet-to-be disclosed car from Ferrari's model range, as well as to provide after-sales service. The Paul Ricard-based organisation led by Hugues de Chaunac is taking over from Michelotto, which has built Ferrari's GT3 challengers since the...
CARS
SlashGear

BMW Concept XM is an unapologetic tease of BMW M’s most powerful car

Look, you’re either going to love it or hate it: either way, there’s no ignoring the BMW Concept XM. A vision of what a high-performance electrified SUV might look like, and a preview of what BMW M says will be its most powerful model ever in series production, it’s an unapologetic bold hint as to what we can expect from the BMW XM.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Meet The BMW Concept XM: The First Standalone M Car In 40 Years

The new BMW Concept XM was teased earlier this month and previews the production XM SUV, which will be the first standalone BMW M vehicle since the legendary M1. It's a sign of the times that BMW has chosen an SUV for such an honor considering that the brand's M cars were once exclusively lithe sedans or sporty coupes. The Concept XM teaser shocked everyone with what looked to be the largest interpretation yet of the brand's distinctive grille design, and the reality is much the same now that it's been officially revealed at Art Basel's 2021 Miami Beach show. BMW says that the US will be the XM's most important market.
CARS
racingnews365.com

Formula E reveal first look at 'world's most efficient racing car'

Formula E have shared a first look at the third-generation car that will be used from season nine of the all-electric World Championship. The 'Gen3' car was presented to manufacturers, teams, drivers and partners in Valencia, Spain, where pre-season testing is underway for Formula E's 2022 campaign, which begins in Saudi Arabia in January.
MOTORSPORTS
Carscoops

This 1974 BMW 2002 Turbo Was The Brand’s First Turbocharged Production Car

If you’re in the market for a classic BMW that will drop jaws wherever you go, this could be the one for you. What you’re looking at is a 1974 BMW 2002 Turbo, one of just 1,672 units that were built. It is currently up for auction in Tampa, Florida and with less than two days left in the auction, bidding had already hit the $65,000 mark at the time of writing.
TAMPA, FL

