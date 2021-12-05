Unpainted M4 GT3 looking raw at BMW Welt next to colorful race car

The G82 BMW M4 is one aggressive looking car. From its massive kidney grilles, to the bulges in its hood, to is massive wheels, it’s immediately clear that the M4 means business. However, if it just isn’t disco enough for you, there’s always the aftermarket. You don’t want just any aftermarket parts for your very expensive BMW M4, though, you want good ones and it’s hard to find better aftermarket exterior upgrades than from 3D Design. This new exterior styling/tuning package from 3D Design brings makes the BMW M4 a bit more stylish but it actually also mellows it out a bit, in a good way, especially with these wheels. While it’s still aggressive and sporty, it looks more well-rounded now.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO