A two-year-old girl from Florida has had a Batman mask-style birthmark removed after an experimental Russian surgery.Toddler Luna Tavares-Fenner was born with a black mark that covered her nose and eyelids. The condition is known as congenital melanocytic naevus – it affects one per cent of babies. Marks of this kind tend to grow as the child gets bigger. Those who have the condition have a slight risk of developing skin cancer.Luna’s mother Carolina has been taking her daughter to a specialist in Northern Europe for more than 24 months, where she has received photodynamic therapy, a procedure that is...

