BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu loses against South Korea's An Se-young in summit clash

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): While navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have made significant changes to their health and wellness habits. Recently released results from a global survey conducted by Amway, an entrepreneur-led health and wellness company, and The Logit Group are putting a finer point on consumer behavioral changes over the past 18 months. The survey - which analyzed more than 8,000 respondents across eight countries, including 1,000 respondents in India - found that nearly half of all global respondents, and the figure was higher among Indian respondents, reported a positive change in health and wellness behaviors over the last year, including improving diet (69 per cent Indian/50 per cent global), fitness routines (69 per cent Indian/48 per cent global) and introducing new multivitamins or other supplements (54 per cent Indian/47 per cent global). Motivators for these positive changes vary, with 85 per cent of Indian respondents saying they are trying to improve their current state of health and 70 per cent saying they are trying to prevent future health conditions. As consumers seek out ways to help strengthen their immune systems, more than eight in 10 Indian respondents (83 per cent) also said they regularly take health and wellness supplements. Consumers expect transparency regarding where a product comes from and how it's made.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO