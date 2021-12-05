ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu loses against South Korea's An Se-young in summit clash

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBali [Indonesia], December 5 (ANI): India shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday came up short in the finals of the BWF World Tour Finals as the 26-year-old was defeated by South Korea's An Se-young in the summit clash. Se-young defeated Sindhu...

olympics.com

BWF World Tour Finals badminton: India’s PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth win opening match

Indian badminton players PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth began their BWF World Tour Finals 2021 campaigns with wins over Denmark’s Line Christophersen and France’s Toma Junior Popov, respectively in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday. PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist and reigning badminton world champion, beat Christophersen, who finished runners up...
SPORTS
dallassun.com

BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu defeats Christophersen to begin her campaign

Bali [Indonesia], December 1 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won her opening Group A fixture in the women's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals. Sindhu defeated Denmark's Line Christophersen 21-14, 21-16 in a match that lasted for 38 minutes. Earlier in the...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Indonesia Open badminton: PV Sindhu ousted by Ratchanok Intanon in semi-finals

India’s PV Sindhu lost to Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon 21-15, 9-21, 14-21 in the women’s singles semi-finals at the Indonesia Open 2021 in Bali on Saturday. This was the reigning badminton world champion PV Sindhu’s third successive semi-final loss at a BWF event after the French Open and the Indonesia Masters. It was also the Indian shuttler’s third straight loss to Ratchanok Intanon.
SPORTS
hawaiitelegraph.com

BWF World Tour Finals: Kidambi Srikanth faces defeat in 2nd Group B game

Bali [Indonesia], December 2 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday lost his second Group B game in the men's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals. Thai badminton player Kunlavut Vitidsarn got the better of Srikanth in straight sets as he defeated the Indian shuttler 21-18, 21-7 to seal the game in just 46 minutes.
SPORTS
tucsonpost.com

BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu sails into semis with straight sets win

Bali [Indonesia], December 2 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu marched into the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals on Thursday. Sindhu defeated German badminton player Yvonne Li in straight sets 21-10, 21-13 to seal the game in just 31 minutes. The Indian shuttler...
SPORTS
olympics.com

How has PV Sindhu performed at the World Tour Finals?

PV Sindhu will lead the India’s campaign at the BWF World Tour Finals, which will be held in Bali, Indonesia from December 1-5, 2021. This will be the first time that as many as seven Indians have qualified for the season-ending finale. While Sindhu will compete in the women’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen have qualified for the men’s singles of the elite event where only the top players of the season make the cut.
SPORTS
Sports
olympics.com

BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Watch Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi live in action

Badminton's 2021 World Tour season draws to an end with the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali, Indonesia from 1 to 5 December. The tournament is the last of three back-to-back World Tour events to be held in Bali, which first hosted the Indonesia Masters followed by the Indonesia Open. Both events were crucial in determining the final World Tour rankings for the year which in turn determined the list of players who were invited to participate in the tour's finale.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

BWF World Tour Finals: Pair of Ponnappa, Sikki Reddy lose opening Group B game

Bali [Indonesia], December 1 (ANI): India duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy ended up losing their first game in women's doubles Group B of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals on Wednesday. Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan defeated the Indian duo 21-14, 21-18 in a match...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Men's doubles pair of Chirag, Satwik pull out of BWF World Tour Finals

Bali [Indonesia], December 2 (ANI): India men's doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Thursday pulled out of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals due to an injury. "MD pair @Shettychirag04@satwiksairaj have decided to pull out of the ongoing BWFWorldTourFinals2021 due to an injury. Comeback stronger champs," BAI...
SPORTS
neworleanssun.com

