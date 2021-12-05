ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn neighborhood endeavors to plant 1,000 native species

By Holly Bartholomew
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

Rosemont Summit NA will host a planting event at Sahallie Illahee, Ibach parks Dec. 12

West Linn's Rosemont Summit Neighborhood Association has big plans for the end of the year. On Dec. 12, the association will host a native plant restoration during which it aims to plant 1,000 native plants at Sahallie Illahee and Ibach parks.

"One day. A thousand plants. It's like a plant marathon," RSNA President Abby Farber said.

While noting 1,000 is an ambitious number, Farber said it can be done.

She said she's put her confidence in David Kleinke, who has become West Linn's ultimate native plant volunteer, and Lucas Evans, an environmental engineering student from Oregon State University.

"I rely on Dave Kleinke, who says it can be done because he's done it," Farber said.

According to Farber, 50 people have signed up so far to volunteer at the event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

While Farber said drop-in volunteers are welcome, she noted it would be helpful for them to sign up at solveoregon.org.

Farber said park restoration at Sahallie Illahee Park began in 2016 under the leadership of David Baker, RSNA's former president. Since then, Farber said, Kleinke has spearheaded the work.

Planting native species and clearing out invasive ones is important, Farber said, because the park could otherwise become a monoculture. She mentioned invasive species like ivy, holly and Himalayan blackberry have spread throughout the park. If allowed to grow unchecked, they could choke out the area's native plants.

Farber highlighted the importance of preserving the ecosystems, because streams running through the park, like Barlow Creek, are tributaries of the Willamette River.

"That's our drinking water," she said.

Some of the native species volunteers will plant at the park include bigleaf maples, blue elderberry, lady fern, salmonberry and western red cedar.

Farber said these plants were chosen thanks to the expertise of Kleinke, Evans and Bosky Dell Native Nursery.

"He (Evans) really knows what he's talking about as to what we should plant, when we should plant, where certain things should go," Farber said. "There are people who know their stuff who are guiding this work."

Farber asked those volunteering for the event to bring their own gloves, shovels, buckets and water bottles, and to dress for the weather. She said hot drinks and snacks will be provided.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

