How will you give this Advent?

There's a better way to do Christmas, and it's the way of Jesus: the way of radical generosity

As we enter the season of Advent — these four weeks leading up to Christmas Day — I hunted down what to me are some pretty sobering statistics in regards to our holiday giving:

Americans will spend an estimated $850 billion on Christmas in 2021, which translates to the average American spending about $998 on Christmas gifts (source: www.nrf.com).

21.5% of Americans go into debt because of Christmas spending (source: www.fool.com).

Americans spend an estimated $15.2 billion on gifts the recipient doesn't even want (www.finder.com).

As Americans, we're all tempted to over-want, over-spend, and over-extend ourselves. When it comes to Christmas, we often do so with good intentions: we want to be generous to our loved ones, and we express this generosity through gift-giving. But is all this gift-giving really generosity or just another form of American consumerism?

Waiting for Rewards

In stark contrast to consumerism, the season of Advent is all about patiently waiting. The word "advent" means "arrival," recognizing the days when the faithful Jewish believers of old waited in longing for the coming Messiah. Christians, too, celebrate Advent in a sense of anticipation by retelling the story of Christ's arrival as a baby, rehearsing the longings and anticipations of old.

But we also remember during this time of year that even now, we too live in longing and anticipation. We wait patiently for Jesus' future coming as conquering King, when he will return to set all things right. We wait with hope for God to keep his promises to restore all things and to usher in a new age, a new heavens and a new earth. And when Jesus comes again, he will "bring his recompense" with him (Revelation 22:12). In other words, he will come ready and eager to hand out rewards.

Living as a disciple of Jesus, therefore, is to live a life of hope, oriented towards future rewards, which should naturally result in radical acts of generosity. The alternative, which we often buy into, is a life of consumerism, oriented around instant gratification and resulting in selfishness.

But consider these words of Jesus (think, if you will, of "heaven" not in the sense of "up there," but in the sense of "in the future," and earth as "here and now"):

"Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also." (Matthew 6:19-21)

Where is Your Treasure?

Do you treasure the things of this world? If you treasure things which are only valuable in the moment — like money, possessions, power, security, or entertainment — your generosity will be limited. If you practice generosity at all, you will do it sparingly and grudgingly. You will only give if it promises an instant reward. Because your heart is attached to these treasures, giving them away is saying goodbye to a little bit of your heart, which is often too painful to do.

Do you treasure the praise of people? If you do, you may give things away, but your motives will be suspect. Your generosity will not be an act of worship, but an act of self-aggrandizement (see Matthew 6:1-4). If you treasure the praise of people, then you are willing to give up anything to be noticed, affirmed and respected. You would trade all the money in the world just to be praised!

Do you treasure the things of heaven? If you do, then you will view money as a tool to be leveraged for God's glory, not your own. And when you give to others, you will do it because you love them for Jesus' sake.

A Better Way to Do Christmas

There's a better way to do Christmas, and it's the way of Jesus: the way of radical generosity. But because we struggle with treasuring the wrong things, Jesus gives us an antidote for our wayward hearts:

"But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret." (Matthew 6:3-4a)

The antidote for misplaced treasures is the discipline of secrecy. Secrecy is the kind of thing that can only be lived out when grounded in hope. It doesn't give expecting something in return, but actively stores up treasure for the future. It doesn't just give to those who will return the favor, but gives to those who could never begin to repay. It gives with no strings attached, extravagantly, just like Jesus gave himself to us.

So how will you give this Advent? What kind of generosity will you display this Christmas? Ground your generosity in hope, and you will be amazed at the rewards it produces.

Mike Phay is the pastor at First Baptist Church. He can be reached at 541-447-7717.

