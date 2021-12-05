ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Indonesian rescuers dig through volcanic ash after 14 die

By NINIEK KARMINI, AGOES BASOEKI Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers were sifting through smoldering debris and thick mud in search of...

www.timesdaily.com

