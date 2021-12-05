Indonesian rescuers dig through volcanic ash after 14 die

French rescuers retrieved two more bodies Wednesday from the rubble of an apartment building in southern France that collapsed in a suspected gas explosion, bringing the overall death toll to three.The local fire department said it called off the search since no one else was reported missing from Tuesday's blast in the coastal town of Sanary-sur-Mer on France's Mediterranean coast.Construction teams started tearing down an adjacent building Wednesday, fearing that it too could collapse, according to fire department.In the aftermath of Tuesday's blast, emergency workers heard a baby's cries from beneath the rubble and dug out a child of...

