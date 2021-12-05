ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

India Nagaland: Security forces kill 13 civilians amid ambush blunder

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian security forces have killed at least 13 civilians in a botched ambush near the Myanmar border, officials say. An army patrol mistakenly opened fire on miners returning home after work, killing six. Seven more civilians and an Indian soldier died when angry locals confronted troops. Home Minister Amit...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

India’s military chief, 12 others killed in helicopter crash

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash in southern Tamil Nadu state, the air force said. It said in a tweet that the helicopter “met with a tragic accident.” The dead included Rawat’s wife. The air force said one officer, Group Capt. […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

Nagaland ambush: TMC delegation to meet Amit Shah in Parliament tomorrow

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): A delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Wednesday at 3:45 pm over Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) issue in the wake of anti-insurgency operation that went awry in Mon district of Nagaland.
INDIA
tucsonpost.com

114 jawans killed 1,200 Chinese soldiers in battle of Rezang LA, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Praising the courage and bravery showed by Kumaon Battalion in Rezang LA against Chinese soldiers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said, "The miracle done by 124 jawans of the Kumaon Battalion can never be forgotten.""On November 18, when I went to Rezang LA, I was told that 114 of jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," said Singh at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.
MILITARY
The Independent

Nationwide 'silent strike' in Myanmar protests military rule

Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Friday held one of their biggest nationally coordinated protests in months, successfully calling on people across the country to shut their businesses and stay at home on International Human Rights Day.The “silent strike” was staged in cities and towns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and came at a time of increasing violence in the political crisis triggered by the army’s seizure of power in February and ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi On Tuesday, there was a widely reported massacre in the country’s northwestern Sagaing region in...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amit Shah
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
The Independent

Mass funeral held for 15 civilians mistakenly killed by Indian armed forces

A mass funeral for 15 civilians killed by India’s security forces in the northeastern state of Nagaland was conducted on Monday amid tight security.Hundreds of mourners attended the service led by the state’s chief minister Neiphiu Rio. The state government had earlier announced compensation of Rs 500,000 (£4,992) each to the families of the deceased.The killing of the civilians has revived harsh criticism of the actions of the Indian security forces and of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), a law that grants such forces sweeping powers ranging from arresting people without producing warrants and the right to shoot...
INDIA
BBC

Bipin Rawat: India's 'inspiring commander' who died in helicopter crash

General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, was India's most senior defence official. He was appointed as the country's first chief of defence staff (CDS) in 2019, and previously served as the chief of India's one-million strong army. The 63-year-old had the reputation of being a...
INDIA
The Independent

Bipin Rawat death: No SOS call before helicopter carrying Indian military chief crashed

An Indian air force helicopter that crashed and killed the military chief, General Bipin Rawat, and 12 others lost contact with air traffic control seven minutes before it was supposed to land and sent no distress call before it was found in flames in a forested area, India’s defense minister said on Thursday.In a statement in India’s Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not indicate any SOS by the helicopter crew or bad weather in the region in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 army and air force personnel on board were killed in the...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar Army#Ambush#Indian Army#Reuters#Nagaland
AFP

Pakistani Taliban call off ceasefire with government

The Pakistani Taliban on Friday called off a ceasefire mediated with the help of the Afghan Taliban, accusing the government of violating the terms of the agreed truce. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- a separate movement that shares a common history with Afghanistan's new leaders -- plunged the country into a period of horrific violence after forming in 2007. Seven years after the military cracked down on the movement, Islamabad is trying to quell a TTP comeback after the victory of the hardline Islamists across the border. In a statement, the TTP accused security forces of killing some of its fighters and violating a one-month truce that was due to end in early December.
WORLD
AFP

Indian defence chief cremated in televised military funeral

The flag-wrapped coffin of India's defence chief was towed through the streets of New Delhi on a gun carriage draped with flower garlands before he was cremated Friday. Rawat was India's first chief of defence staff, a position created for him, and an outspoken, polarising and popular officer, seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Bipin Rawat: India’s top general laid to rest with full state honours as witnesses recall seeing chopper disappear into fog

India’s senior-most military official Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were laid to rest with full state honours on Friday.General Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.The Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 V 5 helicopter crashed in a forest minutes before its scheduled landing at the Wellington military base. The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is being treated at a military hospital in the state.The 63-year-old general was named India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) in 2019, a role designed to provide...
INDIA
The Independent

Alleged massacre in Myanmar village highlights bitter fight

Outrage spread on social media in Myanmar on Wednesday over images and accounts of the alleged killing and burning of 11 villagers captured by government troops in the country's northwest.Photos and a video of charred corpses in Done Taw village in Sagaing region circulated widely Tuesday. They were said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire.The material could not be independently verified. An account given to The Associated Press by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar...
ASIA
AFP

India defence chief's body arrives in Delhi after helicopter crash

The body of Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, one day after he and 12 others were killed in a helicopter crash near a military academy. Rawat, 63, was travelling with his wife and other senior officers when their aircraft crashed in a forest in southern Tamil Nadu state, killing all but one soldier on board. His body arrived in the capital for Friday's funeral after a solemn ceremony near the accident site at an army base, where an honour guard laid wreaths by the coffins of the victims. "The last rites of the Chief of Defence Staff will be performed with full military honours," defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament.
INDIA
BBC

Bipin Rawat: India holds funerals for top general and his wife after crash

India has held funerals for its top military commander and his wife in the capital Delhi. Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash earlier this week. Gen Rawat, 63, was cremated with full military honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath...
INDIA
The Independent

The AP Interview: General says US troops to remain in Iraq

The top U.S. commander for the Middle East said Thursday that the United States will keep the current 2,500 troops in Iraq for the foreseeable future, and he warned that he expects increasing attacks on U.S. and Iraqi personnel by Iranian-backed militias determined to get American forces out.Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said in an interview with The Associated Press at the Pentagon that despite the shift by U.S. forces to a non-combat role in Iraq, they will still provide air support and other military aid for Iraq’s fight against the Islamic State Noting that Iranian-backed militias want all Western...
MILITARY
AFP

Indian farmers end year-long mass protests against Modi reforms

Indian farmers formally ended year-long mass protests Thursday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi abandoned his push for agricultural reforms, defusing one of the biggest challenges faced by his government. Thousands of people have been camped on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi since last year to campaign against laws they said would have led to a corporate takeover of the sector. Modi's administration rushed through a repeal of the laws last month in a rare backdown, and farmer representatives said they agreed to stand down after the government agreed to other demands. "Farmers' unity, peace and patience has been the key to the victory and this will not be allowed to erode in any circumstance," said Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers' unions, in a statement.
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy