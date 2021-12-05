ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAE defence ministry says French warplanes not a substitute for U.S. jets

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates defence ministry said its purchase of French Rafale fighter jets would complement its planned deal to buy American F-35 warplanes, which has slowed due to Washington's concerns over Abu Dhabi's relationship with China.

The Gulf Arab state on Friday ordered 80 Rafales made by Dassault Aviation and 12 Caracal military helicopters made by Airbus Helicopters in an arms contract worth 17 billion euros ($19.2 billion). read more

Major General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, said in a statement on state news agency WAM late on Saturday that the Rafale jets would replace the UAE's French-built Mirage 2000 fleet.

"This deal is not considered as an alternative for the forthcoming F-35 deal, it is rather a complementary deal ... as we develop our air force capabilities," Alawi said, adding the UAE had for some time been looking to replace its Mirage fleet.

The sale of 50 F-35 warplanes made by Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) to the UAE has slowed amid concerns in Washington over Abu Dhabi's relationship with China, including use of Huawei 5G technology in the country.

Last month, a U.S. official said the United States intends to move forward with the sale but that there must be a clear understanding of "Emirati obligations". read more

The United States under then-President Donald Trump agreed to sell the jets after the UAE last year established ties with Israel. President Joe Biden's administration has said this year it would proceed with the sale.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

steve meloy
5d ago

the article says that the French realize that the Rafael is not a comparison to the 35. They are to replace an inferior less-expensive out-of-date jet with an inferior less expensive [compared to the 35] up-to-date plane in the Rafael. my question is did the USA offer a cheaper plane to compete with the bid of the Raphael? We need sales of planes both civilian and Military to other countries. We need the cash and Americans need the high paying jobs that come with airplanes.

Ali “Truth always hurts” Imtiaz
5d ago

Rafael is a very bad deal. French technology are not good as United States. We make the world top fighter jets and commercial planes. There is no comparison between Rafael, Airbus & Boeing, Lockheed

