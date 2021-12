Burnley maintained their impressive record against Wolves with a 0-0 draw that made it six unbeaten versus the West Midlands side for Sean Dyche.It was the first time that Dyche’s side had played since their thrilling 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace last month after Storm Arwen postponed the Clarets’ clash with Tottenham last Sunday.Although a point will not please Dyche too much, his side are proving tough to beat as they have only lost one from their last eight Premier League games.Only the top three teams in the league had conceded fewer than Wolves coming into their fixture with Burnley...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO