Newcastle boss Howe targets Burnley pair and Tripper for January

In the days since the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, Eddie Howe has been attempting to shift Newcastle United’s approach to something much less defensive – but the big question is how far to go.His side badly need a win against Norwich City to revitalise their season, but also know that another loss could prove fatal.It is one of many balancing acts that this Newcastle team have to strike right now, between the medium term and the short term. Howe wants to introduce the side to a completely new approach, but knows he just doesn’t have the time such processes...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO