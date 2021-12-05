ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle boss Howe targets Burnley pair and Tripper for January

By Paul Vegas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United boss Eddie Howe is aiming to rebuild his defence in January. The Sun says Howe wants Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier plus Burnley's Ben Mee and James Tarkowski...

Tribal Football

Hughton supports Newcastle takeover and Howe appointment

Former Newcastle United boss Chris Hughton supports the club's takeover and the appointment of manager Eddie Howe. Hughton has backed Howe to succeed in the role and insisted he would have no qualms about working for the club's new owners. "If the Premier League have allowed this takeover to happen...
Tribal Football

Howe finds Newcastle positives in Arsenal defeat

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe found positives in defeat at Arsenal. Bukayo Saka and Gaby Martinelli struck the goals for the Gunners win. Howe said afterwards: "I thought it was a good performance from us, especially at the start of the game. I thought for the first 30 minutes we were very good.
Sunderland Echo

This is what frustrated Eddie Howe as Newcastle United beaten at Arsenal

Howe’s side was beaten 2-0 by Arsenal this afternoon. The result leaves the club 20th in the Premier League with six points from 13 games. With Arsenal leading 1-0, Callum Wilson went down in the box after being shoved in the back by Nuno Tavares. However, referee Stuart Attwell waved away Wilson’s appeal for a penalty.
James Tarkowski
Florian Grillitsch
Ben Mee
Eddie Howe
Kieran Trippier
Tribal Football

Howe insists Newcastle players are Premier League class

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe insists his players are Premier League class. After defeat at Arsenal, Howe was asked about the squad he must work with between now and then. He said: "I think my own experience has helped me in that I know that you can achieve some remarkable things in football if you believe and stay united.
Reuters

Howe remains calm, but Newcastle plight is dire

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Arsenal fans took great delight in taunting Newcastle United's travelling Toon Army supporters on Saturday that their club may be rich but the team are not very good, albeit not as politely. The message for Newcastle's new manager Eddie Howe was stark though as he...
The Independent

Eddie Howe plays down Newcastle’s January transfer window hopes

Eddie Howe has insisted it would be “foolish” for him to promise that Newcastle will buy their way out of Premier League relegation trouble in January. Howe celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday by preparing his team for Tuesday night’s clash with Norwich in the hope that they can win a Premier League game for the first time this season at the 14th attempt with the club sitting six points adrift of safety at the foot of the table.
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe: Home fans can make difference against Norwich

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe knows their clash with Norwich City is a six-pointer. Newcastle are currently bottom of the table and on their longest-ever winless run from the start of a league season. Only one side has ever stayed up in the Premier League after failing to win their opening 13 games - Derby County in 2000-01.
World Soccer Talk

Howe refuses to make promises over Newcastle transfer spending

London (AFP) – Eddie Howe says it would be “foolish” for him to promise that bottom side Newcastle will buy their way out of Premier League relegation trouble in the January transfer window. The new boss celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday by preparing his team for Tuesday’s clash with...
The Independent

Eddie Howe and Newcastle facing immediate reality of Premier League relegation battle

In the days since the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, Eddie Howe has been attempting to shift Newcastle United’s approach to something much less defensive – but the big question is how far to go.His side badly need a win against Norwich City to revitalise their season, but also know that another loss could prove fatal.It is one of many balancing acts that this Newcastle team have to strike right now, between the medium term and the short term. Howe wants to introduce the side to a completely new approach, but knows he just doesn’t have the time such processes...
Tribal Football

Newcastle winger Fraser addresses Howe rift claims

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser insists he and manager Eddie Howe are on good terms. At Bournemouth, Fraser opted against signing a short-term extension for the last nine games of the season after lockdown and the pair went their separate ways. Speaking to the club's TV channel, Fraser has denied any...
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche: Newcastle fans cannot expect quick fix

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says Newcastle United fans cannot expect a quick fix. The Clarets go to Newcastle on Saturday. Dyche said: "It is not easy to change a culture, it is not flicking a switch believe me. It is about coaching, getting feel for trhe truth of your side and what it can achieve. Eddie has been in the game long enough to know all about that. But it takes time.
Tribal Football

Howe rues red-card as Newcastle fail to protect lead in Norwich draw

Newcastle United blew a perfect chance to grab their first win of the season against Norwich City on Tuesday. The Magpies went down to 10-men after just nine minutes when Ciaran Clark was shown a red-card for a professional foul on Norwich striker Teemu Pukki. Despite their personnel disadvantage, Eddie...
The Independent

Eddie Howe ‘proud’ and ‘pleased’ but knows Newcastle must start winning

Eddie Howe has admitted Newcastle have to start hauling themselves out of the hole they are in after seeing a first Premier League win of the season wrenched from their grasp.The Magpies looked to be about to break their duck against Norwich courtesy of Callum Wilson’s 61st-minute penalty at St James’ Park despite playing all but nine minutes of the game with 10 men following Ciaran Clark’s early dismissal.However, Teemu Pukki levelled with 11 minutes remaining to extend their winless start to the campaign to 14 games and leave them rooted to the foot of the table with just six...
