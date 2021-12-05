Next Powerball jackpot worth $280 million

LINDEN, NJ – One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, November 27, drawing winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. The ticket was sold at Walmart #3469, 1601 W. Edgar Rd., Linden in Union County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, November 27, drawing were: 08, 32, 55, 64, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. 29,419 New Jersey players took home an estimated $152,163 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $253,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Monday, November 29, at 10:59 pm.

LINDEN, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO