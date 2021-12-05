ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Powerball jackpot worth $280 million

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:. 10-40-45-56-67,...

Shore News Network

Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Linden

LINDEN, NJ – One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, November 27, drawing winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. The ticket was sold at Walmart #3469, 1601 W. Edgar Rd., Linden in Union County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, November 27, drawing were: 08, 32, 55, 64, and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. 29,419 New Jersey players took home an estimated $152,163 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $253,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Monday, November 29, at 10:59 pm.
WBRE

Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After Saturday’s Pennslyvania Lottery Powerball drawing, one lucky person is holding a winning ticket worth $100,000. The winning ticket was sold at Wegmans Food Market on William Street in Williamsport. The store will receive $500 for selling the ticket. The winning numbers were 8-32-55-64-66 and the red Powerball was 10. […]
FOXBusiness

Powerball Jackpot climbs over $300M after no winner for two months

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to over $300 million after no one claimed a winning ticket for the past two months. The odds of winning any prize is 1 in 24.9, the lottery claimed, but no one claimed the national jackpot or second prize this week. The top prize has remained unclaimed for two months since the last Jackpot winner on Oct. 4 won a prize just short of $700 million.
