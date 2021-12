The number of people enduring “trolley waits” of more than 12 hours in A&E departments has reached a record high.In November, some 10,646 people waited more than 12 hours in England’s hospitals from a decision to admit them to actually being admitted for treatment.The figure is up from 7,059 in October and is the highest for any calendar month since records began in August 2010.Overall, 120,749 people waited at least four hours from the decision to admit to being admitted in November, down only very slightly on the 121,251 in October.NHS 111 calls answered during November" data-source="">NHS England said last month...

