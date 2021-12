All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. Water polo was one of the first sports to return to competition back in the spring of 2021. There was no opportunity for postseason play following the shortened season, but as high school sports gradually return to normal this year, girls’ water polo teams will have the opportunity to compete for CIF championships once again.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO