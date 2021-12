The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old shooter accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school, had a meeting with his teachers to discuss his behaviour just three hours before he allegedly went on a rampage on Tuesday.Mr Crumbley, a sophomore at the Oxford High School in Detroit suburbs, allegedly shot 11 people, killing four fellow students and injuring several.Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald has said that the 15-year-old will be charged as an adult. He is currently charged with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO