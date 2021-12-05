DENVER BRONCOS: Ailing running back Melvin Gordon ruled out against K.C.

Believe it or not, the Broncos may still be in the hunt for a playoff spot, but it won’t be easy. Their first test to remain in the hunt comes this Sunday when they host the Los Angles Chargers. As much as they don’t look anything like a playoff team, they are still well within striking distance of a playoff berth and if they can use the bye week to rest up and come back onto the field ready to play quality, inspired football, it could definitely still happen, particularly if the team can find a way to win these three key games.
Comments / 0