ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DENVER BRONCOS: Ailing running back Melvin Gordon ruled out against K.C.

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 6 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Ailing running back Melvin Gordon III was unable to practice Saturday and was ruled out for the Denver Broncos’ Sunday night showdown at Kansas...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Misfortune follows Von Miller from Colorado to California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, "I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1." Talk about a Hollywood ending for the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
NFL
FanSided

Former Broncos star surprisingly cut midseason by Houston

Former Denver Broncos Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay has struggled to carve a role in Houston with the Texans, and he’s been cut. It was almost one year ago to the date when former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay had his last “good” NFL game. On November 22, 2020, Lindsay ran for 82 yards on 16 carries as the Denver Broncos put on a strong offensive performance against the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
iheart.com

Demaryius Thomas, Five-Time Pro Bowler, Dead At 33: Report

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, best remembered for his tenure with the Denver Broncos (2010-18), has reportedly died at the age of 33, just weeks shy of his 34th birthday on December 25. FOX 5 Atlanta producer Miles Garrett reports he received confirmation about Thomas' death from Jeff Clayton,...
NFL
The Spun

Vic Fangio Has Concerning Update On Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

The Denver Broncos could be shorthanded on offense for this Sunday’s clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. On Friday afternoon, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that running back Melvin Gordon is doubtful for this weekend’s game. He’s been dealing with a hip injury. Gordon was not spotted on...
NFL
CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Ap#The Denver Broncos#Chiefs#Associated Press 2021#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
FanSided

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon finally getting a revenge game

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is finally getting the chance to play a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. For Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon, Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers is first and foremost an opportunity for redemption. It’s been nearly two weeks since Gordon’s...
NFL
mountainjackpot.com

Denver Broncos Square Off Against the San Diego Chargers

Believe it or not, the Broncos may still be in the hunt for a playoff spot, but it won’t be easy. Their first test to remain in the hunt comes this Sunday when they host the Los Angles Chargers. As much as they don’t look anything like a playoff team, they are still well within striking distance of a playoff berth and if they can use the bye week to rest up and come back onto the field ready to play quality, inspired football, it could definitely still happen, particularly if the team can find a way to win these three key games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thednvr.com

The Denver Broncos strike back

In this episode, Matt McChesney breaks down a busy rivalry week in college football that was highlighted by the Ohio State-Michigan game. Michigan football recruit Connor Jones joins to describe what the atmosphere was like at the game and why he thinks there is something special brewing in Michigan. Plus,...
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos could get tackles back vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have a chance to get both starting tackles back for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Denver Broncos played last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with backups and both tackle positions, as left tackle Garett Bolles was out due to COVID-19 protocols and an ankle injury, and Bobby Massie was out also with an injury to his own ankle. There appears to be some good news on the horizon, though.
NFL
chiefscrowd.com

Melvin Gordon among six Broncos who sat out Wednesday’s practice

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was one of six Broncos who didn’t practice Wednesday. Gordon played only 26 of 62 offensive snaps Sunday. The Broncos list him with shoulder and hip injuries. He was on the injury report with the shoulder injury the past two weeks but had full participation in all six of those [more]
NFL
numberfire.com

Melvin Gordon (hip, shoulder) uncertain for Broncos in Week 13

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (hip, shoulder) is not practicing again on Thursday. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Gordon is uncertain for Sunday night's Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon has played in every game this season, but it sounds like he could be a game-time call for Sunday's 8:20pm ET kickoff. Javonte Williams will take on a larger role if Gordon is unavailable and Mike Boone could benefit as well.
NFL
SportsGrid

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Doubtful For Sunday Vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is doubtful to play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hip injury, per DNVR Broncos’s Zac Stevens. Gordon missed practice for three consecutive days this week which never bodes well for a player’s status heading into the weekend. The seventh-year back has accrued 157 touches for 771 yards and seven total touchdowns in 11 games this season as he has shared the backfield with rookie Javonte Williams. Expect Williams to take over the backfield and receive a heavy majority of the Broncos’ backfield touches until Gordon makes his return.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy