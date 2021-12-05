ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Upton wary of possible reimursement cuts for Medicare providers

By Ken Delaney
wincountry.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – The United States House will return for legislative business Tuesday, and Sixth District Congressman Fred Upton says they have a healthy end-of-year...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

Senate passes bill that starts process of raising debt limit

(WASHINGTON) — On Thursday evening, the Senate passed a bill that will start the process of raising the debt limit with only Democrats’ votes. Having gained the necessary support to clear the filibuster earlier Thursday afternoon, the Senate-passes legislation will permit a one-time change to Senate rules and allow Democrats to raise the federal borrowing limit by a simple majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

These 14 Republicans helped Democrats raise the debt limit

For months, Senate Republicans promised they would not enable President Joe Biden’s "Build Back Better" agenda by letting Democrats raise the debt limit without going through the time-consuming parliamentary process called reconciliation. “If our colleagues want to ram through yet another reckless tax and spending spree without our input,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Marietta Daily Journal

Expedited debt limit process, Medicare cuts delay bill advances

WASHINGTON — The Senate broke a logjam over the statutory debt limit Thursday, clearing a measure that would allow Democrats to increase the nation’s borrowing capacity on their own without any Republican assistance necessary. On a 59-35 vote, the Senate sent President Joe Biden a bill granting a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Senate Approves Legislation To Help Congress Prevent US Government From Going Into Default by Raising Debt Ceiling Without Filibuster

The Senate approved new legislation on Thursday to pave the way through the last major hurdle in raising the debt ceiling of the United States federal government in an attempt to prevent a potential default. The situation came after 14 Republican lawmakers joined all Democratic officials in effectively ending the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Upton
beckershospitalreview.com

Senate votes to avert Medicare cuts

The Senate passed a bill Dec. 9 to prevent billions in cuts to Medicare from taking effect early next year. The bill halts a mandatory 2 percent federal Medicare spending sequester until April 2022 and stops a 4 percent statutory pay-as-you-go sequester. Both sequesters are meant to limit federal spending.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Billions targeted to wildlife conservation under bipartisan push in Congress

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A bipartisan pair of senators have called for Congress to approve billions in new funding for states to manage wildlife recovery work. During a hearing of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday, Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said a bill they introduced this year would help protect 1,600 threatened […] The post Billions targeted to wildlife conservation under bipartisan push in Congress appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

The worst spending bill ever: Democrats’ $1.9T ‘rescue’ is drowning us

Eight months after its enactment, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan continues to reveal itself as the most damaging spending bill enacted in decades. ARP was initially promoted primarily as health-care legislation to finance COVID vaccines and treatments (even though just 1 percent of its cost went towards vaccines and only 5 percent had any direct relation to health care) and secondarily as a relief bill. Instead, the legislation became a large grab bag of giveaways and economic “stimulus” provisions that even left-of-center economists such as Lawrence Summers, Jason Furman, and Mark Zandi warned was too expensive, too inflationary, too unnecessary, and too wasteful.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Wkzo Am Fm#Defense Authorization#House
McKnight's

Senators approve Medicare provider relief

Long-term care providers are closer to avoiding Medicare cuts that would reduce reimbursements by nearly 10% after a Senate vote Thursday evening. The lawmakers voted 59-34 for a bill that extends a moratorium on a 2% sequester cut through the end of March and delays a 4% budget-balancing cut known as PAYGO until 2023. The measure also would provide a one-year, 3% increase in the Medicare physician fee schedule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eturbonews.com

Medicare Cuts: Congress Expected to Vote Tonight On New Bill

With only days to go, Congress is expected to vote tonight on a new bill that will mitigate devastating Medicare cuts and protect seniors. This new legislation introduced today will protect Medicare patients’ access to surgical care by mitigating some of the damaging cuts that are set to take effect in less than four weeks, according to the Surgical Care Coalition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A bipartisan provision in an annual defense measure that would have required all young Americans to register for the military draft has been cut following a Republican backlash. Lawmakers tried to include the provision in the $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, to require all Americans — including women — […] The post Congress gives up on attempt to make women register for the draft after GOP outcry appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
beckershospitalreview.com

House passes bill to avert looming Medicare cuts

The House passed a bill Dec. 7 to prevent billions in automatic cuts to Medicare from taking effect Jan. 1. The bill halts a mandatory 2 percent Medicare spending sequester until April 2022 and stops a 4 percent statutory pay-as-you-go sequester. Both sequesters are meant to limit federal spending. The...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Virginia Mercury

U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a resolution Wednesday night to block President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private employers, with every Republican and two Democrats casting votes aimed at preventing that pending requirement. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia joined with the GOP in backing the resolution, […] The post U.S. Senate rejects Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy