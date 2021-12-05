ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

hotelnewsme.com

“HAPPIER” HOURS AT HYDE DUBAI

Upgrade your post work drinks with the city’s best and most stylish happy hour offers at Hyde Hotel Dubai. These precious hours should never be wasted on watered down drinks and a rowdy atmosphere. If you are up for something classy with an impressive drinks menu that does not break the bank, Katsuya and Hudson Tavern at Hyde have got you covered.
hotelnewsme.com

H Residence set to transform Al Safa dining scene, signing three elite F&B concepts

October 11, 2022 – Dubai, UAE: The upcoming H Residence development will open in Q1 2023 as part of HUNA, introducing three signature restaurant concepts. The iconic culinary outlets will establish an elevated dining destination in the Jumeirah neighbourhood, alongside other acclaimed facilities. HUNA, has announced that H Residence...
Variety

Banijay Boards Reality Show ‘The Hotel’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ahead of next week’s Mipcom, Banijay has acquired global rights to Argentine celebrity competition series “The Hotel,”  continuing its hugely successful relationship with Diego Guebel’s high-flying Boxfish in Argentina.  Produced by Boxfish for Canal 13, one of Argentina’s biggest free-to-air channels, “The Hotel” (“El Hotel”) sees 16 celebrity contestants shut themselves away for four months in a luxury hotel on the outskirts of a city. There’s only one caveat: the luxury establishment does not employ any staff.  “While guests enjoy a luxurious stay in the pool, spa and live shows and tuck into gourmet dinners, staff are housed in the hotel’s service area,...
hotelnewsme.com

LA MEZCALERIA DOWNTOWN LAUNCHES A NEW WEEKLY LINE UP

Looking for your next night out with a difference? La Mezcaleria Downtown at the recently opened Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel (previously Oberoi Hotel) has announced some new additions to their weekly line up. The popular and vibrant venue, who recently has been recognised by Trip Advisor as a 2022 Travelers...
hotelnewsme.com

Meet the Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing at Fairmont Dubai

Is pleased to announce the promotion of its Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing, Ahmed. Abdraboh, effective as of October 2022. Ahmed will play a key role in overlooking the sales. and marketing of Fairmont Dubai, Fairmont Ajman, and Fairmont Fujairah. With over 13 years of progressive experience in commercial...
hotelnewsme.com

W DOHA INVITES VISITORS TO MAXIMIZE THEIR FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT EXPERIENCE BY STAYING IN ONE OF ITS 153 LUXURY RESIDENTIAL SUITES

As Qatar prepares to welcome more than a million international football fans, W Doha, the luxury lifestyle hotel offering lavish contemporary accommodations, has enhanced its residential suite offerings for match-goers, allowing them to live the experience to the fullest. The hotel’s 153 luxury residences all feature vibrant décor, iconic design,...
hotelnewsme.com

Italian Restaurant Luigia Presents Aperitivo Milanese in Collaboration with Peroni

Dubai, UAE; 11 October 2022 – Luigia, an award-winning Italian restaurant located at Rixos Premium JBR, announces a monthly Aperitivo Night starting on Thursday, 13 October, from 7pm to 10pm. Aperitivo, the beloved Milanese tradition, provides the perfect occasion to bring friends together and savour great beverages and delicious...
hotelnewsme.com

IRIS DUBAI REVEALS A NEW-LOOK DESTINATION

Set against Dubai’s iconic skyline, Iris unveils an incredible transformation offering entirely new and elevated guest experiences. Highlights of the venue’s redesign include a complete transformation of the outdoor lounge, expected to open later in October, and features a retractable roof, a seven-meter tree, and a glasshouse. As...
hotelnewsme.com

Bushra By Buddha-Bar Launches The Ultimate Saturday Brunch

The newest addition to the well-established collection of signature restaurants at Grosvenor House, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai – Bushra by Buddha-Bar launches its Saturday brunch kicking off on the 15th of October with a showstopping modern Middle Eastern sharing-style menu. Translating to “Good Omen, Good News” in Arabic,...
hotelnewsme.com

UAE-BASED GLOBAL HOTEL ALLIANCE SURPASSES 2022 PERFORMANCE FORECASTS.

Revenues generated by members of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme during the first nine months of 2022 reach 84% of pre-pandemic levels at over US$900 million. UAE under the top three destinations for GHA DISCOVERY member stays. Dubai most visited city by GHA DISCOVERY members with a growth of 48%...
hotelnewsme.com

INTELLECT COFFEE JOINS FORCES WITH PINK CARAVAN THIS OCTOBER

As a brand that’s female-founded and female-led, with over 70% of staff being female – Intellect Coffee is a brand that is passionate about more than just coffee. This month, in collaboration with the Pink Caravan, the famous Intellect Coffee C-Wagon (coffee on wheels!) will be following the caravan around to prime locations in Dubai. With every mammogram conducted, all recipients will be able to enjoy a delicious free coffee as a post check-up treat.
hotelnewsme.com

DEMON CHEF ALVIN LEUNG & ERIC CHONG, WINNEROF MASTERCHEF CANADA TO HOST A SPECIALFOUR-HANDS DINNER EXPERIENCE AT DEMONDUCK

Dubai, 4 October 2022: This October, Demon Duck invites Dubai’s gastronomes to indulge in an explosion of Asian flavours and inspired mixology, at the hands of legendary duo, Alvin Leung and Eric Chong. Lauded for their unorthodox approach to Asian cooking, the duo will debut a Four-Hands dining experience exclusively for Dubai residents and visitors on Friday 14th October, 2022 for one night only.
hotelnewsme.com

GRANDIOSE SUPERMARKETS PARTNERS WITH EMIRATI ARTIST ABDULLA LUTFI TO RELAUNCH SUSTAINABLE CANVAS BAGS

Grandiose Supermarkets, in their mission to continue sustainable initiatives, has launched a completely new line of canvas bags in collaboration with an Emirati artist, Abdulla Lutfi. The new line has been launched to promote an array of sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic and bring back the charm of carrying reusable bags for a regular grocery run. Customers visiting Grandiose can pick their quirky favourite at the checkout point of a Grandiose retail outlet for AED 10.
hotelnewsme.com

JUMEIRAH GROUP ANNOUNCES STUNNING NEW RETREAT IN BAHRAIN

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, is continuing its ambitious expansion plans with the unveiling of a captivating new resort in the Middle East – Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa. Resting majestically on the unexplored, pristine beaches of Bahrain’s West Coast,...
hotelnewsme.com

CHEF DU JOUR INTRODUCING FLORIAN BARBAROT FOR BEACH BY FIVE, FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH

Iconic luxury lifestyle hotel, FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s 150m of private beach, Beach by FIVE is renowned for its Instagrammable VIP cabanas, beach side Jacuzzis and a stunning skyline view for a picture-perfect sunset shot while a striking chandelier topped glass lined pool is your go-to spot for a sun kissed dip – and that’s not all, high-energy beach party extravaganza, Bohemia, is everyone’s favourite Saturday rendezvous.
