Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
Bushra By Buddha-Bar Launches The Ultimate Saturday Brunch
The newest addition to the well-established collection of signature restaurants at Grosvenor House, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai – Bushra by Buddha-Bar launches its Saturday brunch kicking off on the 15th of October with a showstopping modern Middle Eastern sharing-style menu. Translating to “Good Omen, Good News” in Arabic,...
hotelnewsme.com
LA MEZCALERIA DOWNTOWN LAUNCHES A NEW WEEKLY LINE UP
Looking for your next night out with a difference? La Mezcaleria Downtown at the recently opened Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel (previously Oberoi Hotel) has announced some new additions to their weekly line up. The popular and vibrant venue, who recently has been recognised by Trip Advisor as a 2022 Travelers...
hotelnewsme.com
W Dubai – The Palm’s Away Spa Partners With Leading Skin Experts, Comfort Zone, And Is Set To Host An Exclusive Event For All Your Skincare Needs
The Palm’s stunning AWAY Spa has a treat in store for beauty enthusiasts with the spa’s exciting partnership with leading skin experts, Comfort Zone. The Italian skincare brand will be showcasing its brand-new Skin Analyzer machine at an exclusive, ticketed event at AWAY Spa on October 28th, allowing guests to discover their skincare needs and secrets.
hotelnewsme.com
Italian Restaurant Luigia Presents Aperitivo Milanese in Collaboration with Peroni
Dubai, UAE; 11 October 2022 – Luigia, an award-winning Italian restaurant located at Rixos Premium JBR, announces a monthly Aperitivo Night starting on Thursday, 13 October, from 7pm to 10pm. Aperitivo, the beloved Milanese tradition, provides the perfect occasion to bring friends together and savour great beverages and delicious...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotelnewsme.com
Meet the Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing at Fairmont Dubai
Is pleased to announce the promotion of its Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing, Ahmed. Abdraboh, effective as of October 2022. Ahmed will play a key role in overlooking the sales. and marketing of Fairmont Dubai, Fairmont Ajman, and Fairmont Fujairah. With over 13 years of progressive experience in commercial...
hotelnewsme.com
INTELLECT COFFEE JOINS FORCES WITH PINK CARAVAN THIS OCTOBER
As a brand that’s female-founded and female-led, with over 70% of staff being female – Intellect Coffee is a brand that is passionate about more than just coffee. This month, in collaboration with the Pink Caravan, the famous Intellect Coffee C-Wagon (coffee on wheels!) will be following the caravan around to prime locations in Dubai. With every mammogram conducted, all recipients will be able to enjoy a delicious free coffee as a post check-up treat.
hotelnewsme.com
CHEF DU JOUR INTRODUCING FLORIAN BARBAROT FOR BEACH BY FIVE, FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH
Iconic luxury lifestyle hotel, FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s 150m of private beach, Beach by FIVE is renowned for its Instagrammable VIP cabanas, beach side Jacuzzis and a stunning skyline view for a picture-perfect sunset shot while a striking chandelier topped glass lined pool is your go-to spot for a sun kissed dip – and that’s not all, high-energy beach party extravaganza, Bohemia, is everyone’s favourite Saturday rendezvous.
hotelnewsme.com
DEMON CHEF ALVIN LEUNG & ERIC CHONG, WINNEROF MASTERCHEF CANADA TO HOST A SPECIALFOUR-HANDS DINNER EXPERIENCE AT DEMONDUCK
Dubai, 4 October 2022: This October, Demon Duck invites Dubai’s gastronomes to indulge in an explosion of Asian flavours and inspired mixology, at the hands of legendary duo, Alvin Leung and Eric Chong. Lauded for their unorthodox approach to Asian cooking, the duo will debut a Four-Hands dining experience exclusively for Dubai residents and visitors on Friday 14th October, 2022 for one night only.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotelnewsme.com
W DOHA INVITES VISITORS TO MAXIMIZE THEIR FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT EXPERIENCE BY STAYING IN ONE OF ITS 153 LUXURY RESIDENTIAL SUITES
As Qatar prepares to welcome more than a million international football fans, W Doha, the luxury lifestyle hotel offering lavish contemporary accommodations, has enhanced its residential suite offerings for match-goers, allowing them to live the experience to the fullest. The hotel’s 153 luxury residences all feature vibrant décor, iconic design,...
hotelnewsme.com
GRANDIOSE SUPERMARKETS PARTNERS WITH EMIRATI ARTIST ABDULLA LUTFI TO RELAUNCH SUSTAINABLE CANVAS BAGS
Grandiose Supermarkets, in their mission to continue sustainable initiatives, has launched a completely new line of canvas bags in collaboration with an Emirati artist, Abdulla Lutfi. The new line has been launched to promote an array of sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic and bring back the charm of carrying reusable bags for a regular grocery run. Customers visiting Grandiose can pick their quirky favourite at the checkout point of a Grandiose retail outlet for AED 10.
hotelnewsme.com
IRIS DUBAI REVEALS A NEW-LOOK DESTINATION
Set against Dubai’s iconic skyline, Iris unveils an incredible transformation offering entirely new and elevated guest experiences. Highlights of the venue’s redesign include a complete transformation of the outdoor lounge, expected to open later in October, and features a retractable roof, a seven-meter tree, and a glasshouse. As...
hotelnewsme.com
Jannah Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Visitors with an Exclusive Offer for the Much-Awaited FIFA World Cup 2022
With only weeks to go until the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Jannah Hotels and Resorts is offering visitors to the UAE an exciting offer to stay at a comfortable accommodation with unbeatable prices throughout the games. With daily shuttle flights operating between the UAE and Qatar...
FIFA・
hotelnewsme.com
SURVEY COMMISSIONED BY IHG HOTELS & RESORTS REVEALS WHAT CONSUMERS VALUE WHEN THEY TRAVEL
IHG Hotels & Resorts today revealed the UAE results of a pan-Arabic survey commissioned to better understand how consumers like to enjoy their time as a hotel guest, as part of the launch of its global “Guest How You Guest” campaign – which aims to amplify true-to-life travel moments and celebrates individuality – encouraging guests to be themselves.
hotelnewsme.com
“HAPPIER” HOURS AT HYDE DUBAI
Upgrade your post work drinks with the city’s best and most stylish happy hour offers at Hyde Hotel Dubai. These precious hours should never be wasted on watered down drinks and a rowdy atmosphere. If you are up for something classy with an impressive drinks menu that does not break the bank, Katsuya and Hudson Tavern at Hyde have got you covered.
hotelnewsme.com
ANTICIPATION BUILDS FOR OPENING OF STUNNING ADDRESS BEACH RESORT BAHRAIN.
11 October 2022, Bahrain: The countdown has begun to one of the most significant hospitality openings of the year, Address Beach Resort Bahrain – a jewel in the crown for Emaar, standing proudly on the spectacular shores of Marassi Al Bahrain. In just a matter of weeks, the property...
Comments / 0