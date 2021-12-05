As a brand that’s female-founded and female-led, with over 70% of staff being female – Intellect Coffee is a brand that is passionate about more than just coffee. This month, in collaboration with the Pink Caravan, the famous Intellect Coffee C-Wagon (coffee on wheels!) will be following the caravan around to prime locations in Dubai. With every mammogram conducted, all recipients will be able to enjoy a delicious free coffee as a post check-up treat.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO