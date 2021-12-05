Read full article on original website
W Dubai – The Palm’s Away Spa Partners With Leading Skin Experts, Comfort Zone, And Is Set To Host An Exclusive Event For All Your Skincare Needs
The Palm’s stunning AWAY Spa has a treat in store for beauty enthusiasts with the spa’s exciting partnership with leading skin experts, Comfort Zone. The Italian skincare brand will be showcasing its brand-new Skin Analyzer machine at an exclusive, ticketed event at AWAY Spa on October 28th, allowing guests to discover their skincare needs and secrets.
H Residence set to transform Al Safa dining scene, signing three elite F&B concepts
October 11, 2022 – Dubai, UAE: The upcoming H Residence development will open in Q1 2023 as part of HUNA, introducing three signature restaurant concepts. The iconic culinary outlets will establish an elevated dining destination in the Jumeirah neighbourhood, alongside other acclaimed facilities. HUNA, has announced that H Residence...
LA MEZCALERIA DOWNTOWN LAUNCHES A NEW WEEKLY LINE UP
Looking for your next night out with a difference? La Mezcaleria Downtown at the recently opened Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel (previously Oberoi Hotel) has announced some new additions to their weekly line up. The popular and vibrant venue, who recently has been recognised by Trip Advisor as a 2022 Travelers...
Italian Restaurant Luigia Presents Aperitivo Milanese in Collaboration with Peroni
Dubai, UAE; 11 October 2022 – Luigia, an award-winning Italian restaurant located at Rixos Premium JBR, announces a monthly Aperitivo Night starting on Thursday, 13 October, from 7pm to 10pm. Aperitivo, the beloved Milanese tradition, provides the perfect occasion to bring friends together and savour great beverages and delicious...
DEVELOPMENT KICKS OFF FOR MIDDLE EAST’S FIRST HYBRID CO-LIVING HOTEL IN DUBAI
Arbah Capital and Strategic Housing Group (SHG) today announced that development has commenced on the first i8 Hotels property of the partners’ targeted USD 500 million portfolio. The two parties teamed up earlier this year for the roll-out of the region’s first integrated co-living residences and hybrid hotel concept under the Innov8 Living umbrella.
Meet the Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing at Fairmont Dubai
Is pleased to announce the promotion of its Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing, Ahmed. Abdraboh, effective as of October 2022. Ahmed will play a key role in overlooking the sales. and marketing of Fairmont Dubai, Fairmont Ajman, and Fairmont Fujairah. With over 13 years of progressive experience in commercial...
“HAPPIER” HOURS AT HYDE DUBAI
Upgrade your post work drinks with the city’s best and most stylish happy hour offers at Hyde Hotel Dubai. These precious hours should never be wasted on watered down drinks and a rowdy atmosphere. If you are up for something classy with an impressive drinks menu that does not break the bank, Katsuya and Hudson Tavern at Hyde have got you covered.
INTELLECT COFFEE JOINS FORCES WITH PINK CARAVAN THIS OCTOBER
As a brand that’s female-founded and female-led, with over 70% of staff being female – Intellect Coffee is a brand that is passionate about more than just coffee. This month, in collaboration with the Pink Caravan, the famous Intellect Coffee C-Wagon (coffee on wheels!) will be following the caravan around to prime locations in Dubai. With every mammogram conducted, all recipients will be able to enjoy a delicious free coffee as a post check-up treat.
IRIS DUBAI REVEALS A NEW-LOOK DESTINATION
Set against Dubai’s iconic skyline, Iris unveils an incredible transformation offering entirely new and elevated guest experiences. Highlights of the venue’s redesign include a complete transformation of the outdoor lounge, expected to open later in October, and features a retractable roof, a seven-meter tree, and a glasshouse. As...
UAE-BASED GLOBAL HOTEL ALLIANCE SURPASSES 2022 PERFORMANCE FORECASTS.
Revenues generated by members of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme during the first nine months of 2022 reach 84% of pre-pandemic levels at over US$900 million. UAE under the top three destinations for GHA DISCOVERY member stays. Dubai most visited city by GHA DISCOVERY members with a growth of 48%...
W DOHA INVITES VISITORS TO MAXIMIZE THEIR FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT EXPERIENCE BY STAYING IN ONE OF ITS 153 LUXURY RESIDENTIAL SUITES
As Qatar prepares to welcome more than a million international football fans, W Doha, the luxury lifestyle hotel offering lavish contemporary accommodations, has enhanced its residential suite offerings for match-goers, allowing them to live the experience to the fullest. The hotel’s 153 luxury residences all feature vibrant décor, iconic design,...
GRANDIOSE SUPERMARKETS PARTNERS WITH EMIRATI ARTIST ABDULLA LUTFI TO RELAUNCH SUSTAINABLE CANVAS BAGS
Grandiose Supermarkets, in their mission to continue sustainable initiatives, has launched a completely new line of canvas bags in collaboration with an Emirati artist, Abdulla Lutfi. The new line has been launched to promote an array of sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic and bring back the charm of carrying reusable bags for a regular grocery run. Customers visiting Grandiose can pick their quirky favourite at the checkout point of a Grandiose retail outlet for AED 10.
Jannah Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Visitors with an Exclusive Offer for the Much-Awaited FIFA World Cup 2022
With only weeks to go until the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Jannah Hotels and Resorts is offering visitors to the UAE an exciting offer to stay at a comfortable accommodation with unbeatable prices throughout the games. With daily shuttle flights operating between the UAE and Qatar...
DEMON CHEF ALVIN LEUNG & ERIC CHONG, WINNEROF MASTERCHEF CANADA TO HOST A SPECIALFOUR-HANDS DINNER EXPERIENCE AT DEMONDUCK
Dubai, 4 October 2022: This October, Demon Duck invites Dubai’s gastronomes to indulge in an explosion of Asian flavours and inspired mixology, at the hands of legendary duo, Alvin Leung and Eric Chong. Lauded for their unorthodox approach to Asian cooking, the duo will debut a Four-Hands dining experience exclusively for Dubai residents and visitors on Friday 14th October, 2022 for one night only.
SOFITEL DUBAI THE PALM EXPANDS ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO ELEVATE GUEST EXPERIENCE
Sofitel Dubai The Palm has bolstered its leadership team with new appointments in the Housekeeping, Concierge, and Spa divisions recently. Laura Grosbois and Stephen Simiyu have joined as the new Director of Spa and Chief Concierge respectively. Besides the two, Nelly R. Castaneda has been appointed as the Director of Housekeeping at the resort.
CHEF DU JOUR INTRODUCING FLORIAN BARBAROT FOR BEACH BY FIVE, FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH
Iconic luxury lifestyle hotel, FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s 150m of private beach, Beach by FIVE is renowned for its Instagrammable VIP cabanas, beach side Jacuzzis and a stunning skyline view for a picture-perfect sunset shot while a striking chandelier topped glass lined pool is your go-to spot for a sun kissed dip – and that’s not all, high-energy beach party extravaganza, Bohemia, is everyone’s favourite Saturday rendezvous.
JUMEIRAH GROUP ANNOUNCES STUNNING NEW RETREAT IN BAHRAIN
Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, is continuing its ambitious expansion plans with the unveiling of a captivating new resort in the Middle East – Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort & Spa. Resting majestically on the unexplored, pristine beaches of Bahrain’s West Coast,...
DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT® MAKES ITS DEBUT IN QATAR WITH THE OPENING OF DELTA HOTELS BY MARRIOTT CITY CENTER DOHA
Delta Hotels by Marriott®️, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, announced its launch in Qatar with the opening of Delta Hotels by Marriott City Centre Doha. Offering a seamless travel experience, the hotel allows guests to achieve a perfect balance between their work and personal life whether they are staying for business or leisure. Located in the bustling West Bay area close to key business and destination hubs such as the Doha Exhibition Convention Centre, Diplomatic and Financial Districts, and the City Centre Mall., the new hotel is an ideal destination for both short and extended stays.
