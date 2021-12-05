ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Guilty director Antoine Fuqua signs first-look partnership with Netflix

By Celebretainment
floydct.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntoine Fuqua has landed a first-look partnership with Netflix. The 'Guilty' director has signed a deal with the streaming giant following the success of his adaptation of Gustav Moller's Danish drama 'Den Skyldige', which saw the filmmaker reunite with 'Southpaw' actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Deadline reports that the deal will...

www.floydct.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Announces Production Company, Netflix Partnership

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is taking his talents—and his new production company—to Netflix. On Tuesday, the Emmy winner announced the launch of the company House Eleven10, as well as a creative partnership with Netflix to coincide with it, Deadline reports. With the company named after his childhood home in Oakland, Abdul-Marteen will be working on projects for the streaming giant that he will both produce and star in.
BUSINESS
mxdwn.com

Halle Berry Signs Multi-Film Deal with Netflix

Just following her directorial debut with Netflix’s Bruised, actor, producer, and director Halle Berry has entered into a multi film contract with Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, two films have been confirmed with Berry in front of the camera: sci-fi film The Mothership and action film Our Man From Jersey, alongside Mark Wahlberg.
MOVIES
Deadline

Antoine Fuqua’s Apple Thriller ‘Emancipation’ Adds Newcomer Imani Pullum

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Imani Pullum has joined the cast of Apple Original Films’ Emancipation. She’ll star in the thriller alongside previously announced cast members Will Smith, Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye and Aaron Moten. The Antoine Fuqua pic currently in production in New Orleans tells the story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery—relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Antoine Fuqua
ComicBook

Netflix's Texas Chainsaw Massacre First Look and Premiere Date Released

October might be behind us and most movie fans might be looking for ways to get into the holiday spirit, but Netflix released a gift for horror fans today with our first looks at the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which come courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. The photos themselves might not shed too much light on what to expect from the outing, with one image featuring the young stars and potential victims from the new film, as well as the silhouette of the iconic Leatherface himself. You can check out the all-new photos below and see the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre when it lands on Netflix on February 18, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hawkeye’ Star Fra Fee on ‘Rogers: The Musical’ Envy and Waiting for the ‘Echo’ Call

Hawkeye star Fra Fee may have “accidentally” taken a tracksuit home with him from set, but he’s still protecting the fourth live-action MCU series’ many secrets with glee. The Irish actor and singer plays Kazi, Maya “Echo” Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) top lieutenant in the Tracksuit Mafia. While Fee won’t reveal if the Tracksuit Mafia answers to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk from Netflix’s Daredevil, he does admit to feeling envious of the Rogers: The Musical performers. After all, his first feature film role was Courfeyrac in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables, and he has numerous Broadway and West End stage credits...
MOVIES
Variety

Jake Gyllenhaal on Tackling Pandemic Protocols, Police Perspective in ‘The Guilty’: ‘I Don’t Think It’s What People Expect’

It’s that time of year when film awards ballots are going out. Here’s some advice for voters: make sure you see Netflix’s “The Guilty” before voting. It’s a great piece of filmmaking, and Jake Gyllenhaal gives one of the year’s best performances. However, try not to read about the film. There will be no spoilers in this column, but as Gyllenhaal tells Variety, “It’s important that people approach this movie without too much information.” Here’s what is safe to report: It takes place in a 911 call center, in a short period of time, with Gyllenhaal’s character Joe Baylor dealing with individuals who are...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Danish#Fuqua Films#Hill District Media#Vp Netflix Film#Zoom
Variety

Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Adaptation Casts Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure

Netflix’s search for its Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of its four-part adaptation of the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See,” is complete. The streamer has cast Aria Mia Loberti, a first-time actress who has low vision, in the role. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said Shawn Levy, director and executive producer of the series. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands...
TV & VIDEOS
gamingideology.com

Netflix gives a first look at the upcoming live-action series

After Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and the new mixed-disc movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Resident Evil fans’ hopes rest in Netflix’s upcoming live-action series. Netflix is ​​now showing a first teaser. The new series tells a new story in two timelines. In the first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Burnet Joins Melissa Barrera in STX Thriller ‘Bed Rest’

Ray Donovan and The Affair alum Guy Burnet is set to star in STXfilms and Project X thriller Bed Rest, joining In the Heights star Melissa Barrera. Lori Evans Taylor wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production in Winnipeg. The story centers on Julie (Barrera), who, according to the project’s synopsis, “after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, she begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints.” William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce under their Project X Entertainment banner along with Evans Taylor and Barrera. David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri and Luke Taylor will executive produce. Burnet, who is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and the U.K.’s United Agents, can be seen in Amazon series The Feed and recently wrapped production on Western Dead for a Dollar, appearing onscreen with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.
MOVIES
The Independent

BoJack Horseman creator shares ‘controversial’ David Fincher joke Netflix made him remove

BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has shared a scene Netflix asked him to remove as bosses were afraid it would “upset David Fincher”.Bob-Waksberg said he would post the contents of the scene as Netflix didn’t edit Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special, which featured controversial jokes about trans people, but rejected BoJack’s Fincher joke as Fincher was “concurrently producing a different show” with the streaming service.However, he said he would only share the scene if more than 100 people replied proving they had donated to Trans Life, a non-profit supporting trans people in crisis. When they did, he thanked his followers...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: SXSW Sets Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s A24 Pic As Opening Night Film

Everything Everywhere All At Once, the upcoming sci-fi adventure pic from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—who are collectively known as Daniels—will open the 29th SXSW Film Festival on March 11, South by Southwest Conference and Festivals announced today. The film making its world premiere in Austin centers on an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes, also starring Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr. and Jamie Lee Curtis. Kwan and Scheinert produced with The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and A24, with Ley Line Entertainment, IAC and Josh Rudnick exec producing. “We are...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Titane’ Filmmaker Julia Ducournau on How This Was The Hardest Script She Has Ever Written

French director Julia Ducournau, who burst onto the world filmmaking scene in 2016 with “Raw,” admits it wasn’t easy to come up with her latest film, “Titane.” “I think that it is the hardest script I’ve ever had to write, although I’m very young in my career,” she tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “But I think that I never struggled as much as I did for this one for many reasons. I was very scared of the expectations that people had for my second film, knowing that “Raw” had found its success.” On the podcast, Ducournau discusses her journey to creating...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Dave Chappelle Continues Partnership with Netflix, Will Appear At Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in 2022

Netflix, which has launched a handful of comedy specials and comic-led series, has announced a mega comedy festival taking place in Los Angeles in 2022. But admist the dozens of names Netflix has announced is a controversial choice: Dave Chappelle, who recently caused mayhem for the company after fans commented on a number of transphobic comments in his special, The Closer.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy