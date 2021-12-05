ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/JPY on the Cusp of Reversal as All Yen Crosses Yield to Risk Trends

By John Kicklighter
DailyFx
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past week has seen some serious traction on the risk aversion that has lurked in the markets through the past month. With benchmarks like the S&P 500 holding up through November against the broader tide, many macro market participants have pushed ahead with the assumption that speculative appetite was climbing...

www.dailyfx.com

MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower after back-to-back session gains

Gold futures settled lower on Thursday for the first time in three sessions, with strength in the U.S. dollar pressuring prices for the precious metal, as easing worries surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus dulled haven demand. Traders have not increased investments in gold given that fears surrounding the...
investing.com

EUR/USD: Is A Reversal LIkely?

The EURUSD forex market has been in a trading range since Nov. 17. There is both a lower high and a higher low, and you could call this a triangle. That does not change things because the trading range alone is a Breakout Mode pattern. That means there is a 50% chance of a successful bull breakout, a 50% chance of a successful bear breakout, and a 50% chance that the first breakout up or down will fail.
DailyFx

USD Dips, Gold Picks Up on 40yr High Inflation Having Matched Estimates

USD Drops In Response Given Expectations for Upside Surprise. DATA RECAP: The headline rate rose 0.8% on the month, taking the yearly rate to 6.8%, in which the headline rate printed in line with expectations. The core readings also matched estimates at 0.5% m/m and 4.9% y/y. Once again, the more sticky components such as shelter costs rose 0.5%, further underscoring the recent decision by Chair Powell to retire the word transitory, when discussing inflation.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Is the Fed serious about inflation?

US inflation at four-decade high of 6.8% in November. Dollar-yen regains 113.00 on Monday then stalls. US Treasury yields rise but below recent highs. Fed meeting on December 15 is the focal point, higher rate guidance expected. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts a minor and diminishing rise in the USD/JPY. In...
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar, RBA, Fed. Is AUD/USD Sidelined?

The Australian Dollar refuses to lie down as growth sentiment sways. The spread of new Covid variants weigh, but green shoots might be appearing. Iron ore and commodity markets appear to be recalibrating. Will AUD/USD rise?. The Australian Dollar finished last week testing the November 2020 lows of 0.69913. This...
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher for the session, eke out first weekly gain in a month

Gold futures settled higher on Friday to mark their first weekly gain since the week ended Nov. 12. U.S. data showed the rate of inflation at a nearly 40-year high of 6.8% in November. "A lot of the inflation is stickier than anyone wants and that should keep gold's medium- and long-term outlooks bullish," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Gold just needs to survive a firm consensus on how many rate hikes the [Federal Reserve] will start off with next year," he said. "An accelerated rate-hiking cycle is a big risk and could trigger panic selling that could prove troublesome for gold in the short term, but that still seems unlikely to happen." February gold rose $8.10, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,784.80 an ounce. For the week, prices settled slightly above the most-active contract's week-ago finish of $1,783.90.
DailyFx

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Test Underway

EUR/USD testing slope resistance within context of downtrend. Wedge formation could form, leading to a new leg lower. EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Test Underway. The Euro, for the most part, has been moving sideways the past few weeks, and on that price action is looking like it is carving out a potential corrective pattern within the context of an ongoing downtrend. The low earlier in the week created the possibility of a higher low from the November low, but if resistance holds we could then see a lower-high form from the November 30 spike.
DailyFx

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Sep 22 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.38.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 20.65% from last week. EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 62.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.69 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Sep 22 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.38. The number of traders net-long is 18.91% higher than yesterday and 10.08% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.46% lower than yesterday and 20.65% lower from last week.
DailyFx

USD/CAD Post-BoC Recovery to Gather Pace on Strong US CPI Report

USD/CAD retraces the decline from earlier this month as the Bank of Canada (BoC) retains the current policy at its last meeting for 2021, and fresh data prints coming out of the US may fuel a further advance in the exchange rate as evidence of stronger inflation puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later.
DailyFx

NZD/USD Eyes Channel Break. Chinese Stocks Set to Outpace on FX Reserve Ratio Hike

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, China, Inflation - Talking Points. New Zealand Dollar struggles against US Dollar after upbeat US labor data. China equities positioned to outperform after PBOC hikes FX reserve levels. NZD/USD is attempting to break channel resistance, will bulls take control?. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The New Zealand...
DailyFx

Euro Forecast: More Downside Looks Likely for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

The Euro’s problems are persisting. COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise, and the possibility for more stringent lockdowns has increased as government officials scramble to figure out the best way to deal with the omicron variant. Geopolitical pressures are increasing in Eastern Europe, where Russia has been amassing troops along the Ukrainian board. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline may be scrapped as a retaliatory measure, raising questions about Europe’s energy security.
DailyFx

US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD Talking Points:. The US Dollar remains in a near-term range very close to the yearly high. Tomorrow brings CPI into the mix and next week brings the FOMC, so there’s some significant drivers on the horizon for the USD. As looked at earlier this...
