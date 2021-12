Is it hard to get excited about the LA Rams’ upcoming contest at SoFi Stadium for Week 13? On paper, the Jacksonville Jaguars are an ideal opponent. They are the 26th ranked offense for yards and the 31st-ranked scoring offense in the NFL. They are the 20th ranked defense for yards and the 26th-ranked scoring defense in the NFL. They are the 13th-ranked kickoff return team in the NFL and the 24th-ranked punt return team. Best of all, they are 2-9. Worst of all, they have beaten the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

