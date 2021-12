Syria will host an Arab energy conference in 2024, the country's energy ministry said Thursday, the latest sign that Arab countries are moving to re-engage with the government of Syria's embattled President Bashar Assad The announcement followed a unanimous vote from members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries during a virtual meeting Thursday, the ministry said. The conference will be held in Damascus according to a ministry statement on Facebook and the official state news agency SANA. Qatar is hosting the 2023 conference. Arab countries have in recent months been making limited moves to improve relations...

