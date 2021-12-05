ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

By ETF Daily News Team
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of...

Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target to $46.00

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.63.
$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $113.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $94.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “. Shares of USWS opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a...
Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Financial Review

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends. Profitability. This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Magyar...
Critical Survey: Rand Capital (RAND) vs. Its Peers

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rand Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.
Morgan Stanley Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $68.00

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.
Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.76) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock. Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase &...
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.38.
Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.05.
Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Up to $47.14

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.14, but opened at $50.98. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 100 shares. Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer...
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.86.
Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 1.23% to $44.16 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.53 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.52

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 1967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49. OLK has been the subject of...
