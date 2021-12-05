CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.12.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO