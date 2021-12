The Greater Greene County Presbyterian Ministeries is hosting an event Sunday to bring holiday joy while also supporting a worthy cause. Organizer Avis Keasey says the Live Nativity event will take place at the Presbyterian Church in Paton from noon-1:30pm. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio soup and pie will be served from noon-1:30pm and the live nativity showings will be at 12:30 and 1pm. The meal will be served inside the church for either a toy or free will donation. All toy donations will be given to the Beauty Amidst the Ashes, which will go to foster children across the state. Monetary donations will be used by the church to fill their outside Blessing Box, mini food pantry, throughout the year.

PATON, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO