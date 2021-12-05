SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $28.17

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGB. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.98.
