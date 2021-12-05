SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $28.17

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.86.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO