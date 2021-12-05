ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $28.17

By ETF Daily News Team
 6 days ago

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.17, but opened at $29.24. SM Energy shares last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 37,347 shares changing hands. A number of research analysts recently commented on SM shares. KeyCorp...

Comments / 0

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “. Shares of USWS opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a...
Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target to $46.00

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.63.
$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $113.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $94.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
Critical Survey: Rand Capital (RAND) vs. Its Peers

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rand Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Morgan Stanley Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $68.00

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $105.00 at Cowen

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITT. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.18.
Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.05.
Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.
Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Up to $47.14

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.14, but opened at $50.98. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 100 shares. Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer...
Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “. Separately, B. Riley...
Patrick Industries Inc (PATK): Price Now Near $76.45; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, PATK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.56 (-0.73%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row PATK has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.86.
Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.52

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 1967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49. OLK has been the subject of...
WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.19

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.68. MAPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor...
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Cut to Sell at Liberum Capital

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGB. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.98.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Up to $17.33

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $18.21. WW International shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 1,932 shares trading hands. A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in...
Zacks Investment Research Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Hold

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “
