Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO