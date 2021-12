Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO