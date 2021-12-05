ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $78.00

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold”...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target to $46.00

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.63.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,332.00

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,922.24.
ECONOMY
etfdailynews.com

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $68.00

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert W. Baird
etfdailynews.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $105.00 at Cowen

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITT. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.18.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “. Separately, B. Riley...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.86.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyatt Hotels#Franchising#Credit Suisse Group#Truist Securities#Thestreet#Bank Of America#Marketbeat#Nyse H
etfdailynews.com

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Up to $17.33

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $18.21. WW International shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 1,932 shares trading hands. A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Cut to Sell at Liberum Capital

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGB. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.98.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Hold

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.50.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
etfdailynews.com

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Several other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $457.24.
RETAIL
etfdailynews.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Up 19.0% in November

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $380.00

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.96.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $165.00 at Loop Capital

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $353.00

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.15.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy