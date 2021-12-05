Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $78.00

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,922.24.

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO