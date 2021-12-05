NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) & Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Head to Head Comparison

NVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO