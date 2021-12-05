Robert W. Baird Increases Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $26.00

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ITT. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.18.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO