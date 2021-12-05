ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran Reneges on Previous Concessions in Nuclear Talks, U.S. Official Says

By NBC San Diego
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIran has walked back all concessions it made in previous negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal but is insisting on pocketing compromises from other governments while issuing fresh demands, a senior U.S....

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Talks to salvage Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna, Russian envoy says

VIENNA (Reuters) – Talks to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal formally resumed on Thursday with a meeting of the remaining parties except for the United States, Russia’s top envoy to the talks said on Twitter. “The #JCPOA participants now hold an official meeting of the Joint Commission,”...
WORLD
q957.com

Iran nuclear chief says Vienna talks will be about U.S. return to 2015 deal

(Reuters) – The Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said on Friday that talks in Vienna next week will be about the United States returning to the 2015 nuclear deal. Tehran and Washington are due to resume indirect negotiations, which have been on hold since June, in Vienna...
WORLD
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal resume; U.S. stays distant

VIENNA — Negotiators in Vienna resumed talks Monday over reviving Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with the United States taking part at arm’s length as in previous rounds since the Trump administration pulled out of the accord three years ago. Hopes of quick progress were muted after a...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#State Department#European#Nbcnews Com
101.9 KELO-FM

Iran nuclear talks to break on Friday with formal meeting -officials

DUBAI/VIENNA (Reuters) -The seventh round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which began this week, will end on Friday with a formal meeting of the remaining parties to the deal, European and Iranian officials said. The meeting of Iran, France,...
MIDDLE EAST
Las Vegas Herald

U.S., Europeans Disappointed By Iran's Stance In Nuclear Talks

The United States and European powers have voiced disappointment at what they said was Iran's lack of seriousness in the latest round of negotiations on reviving a landmark 2015 nuclear deal. The talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the nuclear agreement -- Britain, France, and Germany (known as...
WORLD
whtc.com

Iran abandoned any compromises in latest nuclear talks – U.S

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Iran abandoned any compromises it had made in talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, pocketed those made by others, and demanded more during indirect U.S.-Iran talks this week, a senior U.S. State Department official said. Tehran’s stance during the first such talks in...
MIDDLE EAST
pbs.org

Officials pessimistic about agreement between U.S. and Iran amid tense talks

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
China
Sand Hills Express

U.S. and Israel discuss “alternatives” should Iran nuclear talks fail

Iran resumed negotiations on Thursday with the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, as the U.S. prepared to send a senior envoy to participate in the latest round of the talks. The Biden administration’s decision to send special envoy Rob Malley to join the discussion comes amid stern warnings from the White House that time is running out for Iran to show it is serious about coming back into compliance with the nuclear pact.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

AP sources: US hostage envoy visited Venezuela this week

A senior U.S. diplomat quietly traveled to Venezuela this week and met with imprisoned Americans in an ongoing effort to secure release of the men the Biden administration believes are being held as bargaining chips by a top U.S. adversary, The Associated Press has learned.Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs and the government's top hostage negotiator, arrived in Caracas on a chartered flight Tuesday evening and returned home Friday in a previously unreported visit.It was the first known face-to-face outreach by a top U.S. official since the Trump administration shuttered the American Embassy in Caracas in...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The AP Interview: General says US troops to remain in Iraq

The top U.S. commander for the Middle East said Thursday that the United States will keep the current 2,500 troops in Iraq for the foreseeable future, and he warned that he expects increasing attacks on U.S. and Iraqi personnel by Iranian-backed militias determined to get American forces out.Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said in an interview with The Associated Press at the Pentagon that despite the shift by U.S. forces to a non-combat role in Iraq, they will still provide air support and other military aid for Iraq’s fight against the Islamic State Noting that Iranian-backed militias want all Western...
MILITARY
persecution.org

U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Progress as Iranian Christians Continue to Suffer

12/10/2021 Iran (International Christian Concern) – As the United States and Iran come closer to reaching agreement on the renewal of a nuclear deal for Iran, Christians continue to face severe persecution at the hands of the Iranian regime. Since President Biden took office, U.S. officials have been negotiating...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Iran nuclear talks continue in Vienna

VIENNA, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Talks aimed at reaching common ground on the Iranian nuclear situation were held in Vienna on Thursday. This was the seventh round of talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) currently being negotiated by EU officials and China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference

Syria will host an Arab energy conference in 2024, the country's energy ministry said Thursday, the latest sign that Arab countries are moving to re-engage with the government of Syria's embattled President Bashar Assad The announcement followed a unanimous vote from members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries during a virtual meeting Thursday, the ministry said. The conference will be held in Damascus according to a ministry statement on Facebook and the official state news agency SANA. Qatar is hosting the 2023 conference. Arab countries have in recent months been making limited moves to improve relations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Israeli foreign minister in Cairo to strengthen ties

Israel's foreign minister arrived in Cairo on Thursday on a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening ties and shoring up a tenuous cease-fire between Israel and Gaza s militant Hamas rulers.Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Egypt s president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, and the country's foreign minister, Sameh Shokry, for talks that reflected budding ties between Egypt and Israel's new government. Egypt's intelligence chief also participated in the meetings.Egypt, the first Arab country to reach a peace agreement with Israel, has served as a key mediator between Israel and Hamas. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since Hamas seized...
MIDDLE EAST
Axios

Israel pushes U.S. to end Iran talks over "nuclear blackmail"

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Secretary of State Tony Blinken in a phone call on Thursday that the Biden administration should end the nuclear negotiations with Iran in Vienna, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. Why it matters: Up to now, the Israeli government opposed a...
WORLD
The Independent

Czechs to deploy troops in Poland to guard Belarus border

The Czech government approved a plan Wednesday to deploy 150 service members in Poland to help guard the border with Belarus Defense Minister Lubomir Metnar said they will have a mandate to stay in Poland for 180 days.Both houses of Czech Parliament still have to approve the deployment. That is expected to happen by the end of next week. The Czechs would join the similar numbers of troops deployed in Poland by Britain and Estonia Poland’s government and the European Union have accused authorities in Belarus of directing thousands of migrants and refugees from the Middle East to its...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy