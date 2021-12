Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO