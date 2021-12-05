NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $98.00

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO