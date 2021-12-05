ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

ResMed Inc.: Another Example Of Best Medical Devices Near-Term Buy - As Seen By Market-Makers

By Peter F. Way, CFA
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is an evaluation of likely coming stock prices, not an appraisal of RMD’s product line or management’s competitive abilities. They’re already evaluated by big-$ investment analysts and portfolio managers. Our Investment Thesis. Is expressed in the above bullet points, where odds for, and size of near-term capital gains,...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

FIGS stock slips to a post-IPO low on retirement of CFO

Recording the biggest ever intra-day decline, FIGS (FIGS -18.7%) shares have approached the lowest level since the IPO after the company, in a pre-market press release, announced the retirement of CFO Jeffrey Lawrence effective Dec. 24. Daniella Turenshine, FIGS’ (NYSE:FIGS) Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy, is expected to...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Seeking Alpha

Global Payments Inc: Undervalued Stock With Long-Term Value

Global Payments Inc. had a “disappointing quarter” in terms of stock price despite showing strong financial performance. Global Payments Inc. (GPN) stock is currently being traded at a 52-week low of $120 per share, making the company's market cap at about $35 billion. This dip for the company raises the question for investors on whether to buy the dip or stay away from a declining stock. Fundamental analysis of the company shows prospects of long-term growth and future returns. Although the company is not entirely there yet, the increasing dividends of the company are also positive signs of being on its way to becoming an income stock.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

ZoomInfo Technologies Grows International Business

ZoomInfo Technologies went public in June 2020, raising $935 million in a U.S. IPO. ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) went public in June 2020, raising $935 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its Class A common stock, priced at $21.00. The firm provides lead generating data and services to organizations...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resmed Inc#Medical Devices#Capital Gains#Stocks#Rmd#Our Investment Thesis#Software
Seeking Alpha

Viatris Is A Strong Buy

Viatris is down 30% since I rated it as a buy. I have been holding Viatris (VTRS) since the spin-off from Pfizer (PFE). I have been adding to my position since the spin-off and despite a steep decline in the share price, I am still bullish on the company. I wrote an article not too long after the spin-off and I rated the company a BUY. Nowadays, I am even more bullish, and I believe the market is punishing Viatris as a spin-off company.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
ETF
Medagadget.com

Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing Market Overall Study Report 2021-2028 | Stryker Corporation, Medline ReNewal, Centurion Medical Products Corporation

The concept of sterilizing, packing, testing, and producing a used product is known as single-use medical device reprocessing. The phrase single-use device has no specific definition and is solely reliant on end-user perception. Single-use device reprocessing is permissible if the device is properly disinfected while retaining its technological and physical functionality. There are two methods for reprocessing single-use medical devices: in-hospital processing and third-party processing. Third-party processing is thought to be a superior alternative since regulatory agencies can apply strict standards for quality assurance and validation.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

1911 Gold upsizes stock offering to $7M led by investor demand

Led by significant investor demand, 1911 Gold (OTCQX:AUMBF) increased the size of earlier announced best efforts private placement from $5M to $7M through the sale of 17.4M shares that qualify as flow-through shares. The Flow-Through Shares will be issued in two tranches - tranche one will consist of up to...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

RingCentral: Too Cheap To Ignore, Stock Near A 52-Week Low

RingCentral announced the departure of its COO on 12/08, leading to a violent stock sell-off; this is the fourth high-profile departure since August this year. After the market closed on 12/08, RingCentral (RNG) announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Anand Eswaran was stepping down from his role and departing the company at the year-end. Mr. Eswaran was leaving to become CEO of a "late-stage private company" with "over a billion dollars in annual recurring revenue." To assuage investor fears, the company reiterated its 2021 revenue guidance of $1.58-1.581 billion, representing 33-34% Y/Y growth. Mr. Eswaran's exit is on top of the departures of Mitesh Dhruv, CFO, Praful Shah, Chief Strategy Officer, and Phil Sorgen, Chief Revenue Officer, all within this year. These departures in quick succession are stunning by any means and have kept the lid on the stock's performance. We believe CEO Vlad Shmunis intends to remain the CEO for the foreseeable future, and this may have led to the departures of Mr. Eswaran and Mr. Dhruv. We expect the company to promote internally from the bench if possible but will not be surprised to see them hire a talented COO from outside. Vaibhav Agarwal, the Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed interim CFO. We expect Mr. Agarwal to be named a permanent CFO over the next few quarters.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Nymox Pharma files for $25M mixed shelf offering

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) has filed for a $25M mixed shelf offering. The filing does not necessarily indicate that a sale has begun, or will occur in the future. The offering is for common shares and debt securities. Nymox has been hit by several setbacks this year for its lead candidate,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Nano Dimension Looks Cheap With Cash On Hand And Growing 'Sum Of Parts'

Nano Dimension has seen a large pullback this year in stock price despite having nearly $1.4 billion in cash on hand. Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing. The company also provides nanotechnology-based conductive and dielectric inks; and DragonFly and Switch software to manage the design file and printing process. The stock has struggled of late, down well over 50% from this year's highs. This opens up an enticing investment opportunity as the company is positioned in a very high growth industry and has over a billion dollars in cash on hand which even eclipses the current market cap. To invest in Nano Dimension one must first understand what it is they are actually investing in. This is not a traditional high-growth play. The company instead looks to make strategic acquisitions (Figure 1) over time to capitalize on synergy in a sector that requires a high level of expertise.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy