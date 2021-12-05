ResMed Inc.: Another Example Of Best Medical Devices Near-Term Buy - As Seen By Market-Makers

RingCentral announced the departure of its COO on 12/08, leading to a violent stock sell-off; this is the fourth high-profile departure since August this year. After the market closed on 12/08, RingCentral (RNG) announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Anand Eswaran was stepping down from his role and departing the company at the year-end. Mr. Eswaran was leaving to become CEO of a "late-stage private company" with "over a billion dollars in annual recurring revenue." To assuage investor fears, the company reiterated its 2021 revenue guidance of $1.58-1.581 billion, representing 33-34% Y/Y growth. Mr. Eswaran's exit is on top of the departures of Mitesh Dhruv, CFO, Praful Shah, Chief Strategy Officer, and Phil Sorgen, Chief Revenue Officer, all within this year. These departures in quick succession are stunning by any means and have kept the lid on the stock's performance. We believe CEO Vlad Shmunis intends to remain the CEO for the foreseeable future, and this may have led to the departures of Mr. Eswaran and Mr. Dhruv. We expect the company to promote internally from the bench if possible but will not be surprised to see them hire a talented COO from outside. Vaibhav Agarwal, the Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed interim CFO. We expect Mr. Agarwal to be named a permanent CFO over the next few quarters.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO