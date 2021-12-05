Guillermo del Toro says Pinocchio leaves him an emotional wreck

Based on its title and given director Guillermo del Toro's history, it's easy to head into Nightmare Alley anticipating an unrelenting descent into horrifying imagery, but for those familiar with the original 1947 movie, you know that the darkness is more evident in the hearts of the characters than in the world around them. Despite this journey potentially being somewhat unexpected for del Toro devotees, it also tracks perfectly with his entire career, which fails to be defined or categorized into one specific realm. Even with some overall pacing issues, Nightmare Alley and its embrace of noirish storytelling, gothic set design, and captivating performances from the entire ensemble prove that there's no narrative arena that del Toro can't put his unique stamp on while highlighting the highs and lows of the human condition.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO