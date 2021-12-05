ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guillermo del Toro says Pinocchio leaves him an emotional wreck

By Celebretainment
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuillermo del Toro "sobs like a baby" whenever he watches his version of 'Pinocchio'. The Oscar-winning director is helming a new animated take on the classic story – that will feature the voices of Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett and Christoph Waltz – and he admits that the personal passion project has...

