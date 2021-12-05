Deere workers should by company's stock

The popularity of businesses providing company cars to employees remains surprisingly high, given the complicated tax system. As the vehicle is leased through the business, the employee isn’t personally tied to a financial contract. Running a company car scheme is a great way to show people you appreciate their hard work and set an example for newcomers. The downside is to giving an employee a company car is the increased risk and liability. Some people use company-owned automobiles for their personal use. This happens because employees don’t understand the responsibilities that come with driving a company car. It’s necessary to present the information upfront and avoid disputes over incidents like tickets.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO