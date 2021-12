A Pfizer booster jab generates an immune response capable of neutralising the omicron variant, though two doses are unlikely to protect against infection, lab testing suggests.Early data from the company indicate that three doses of the vaccine provide as much protection against the variant as two shots did against the original Covid virus.Scientists assessed blood from individuals who had received only two doses and found there was a 25-fold reduction in antibody levels against the variant.However, the blood samples obtained from people one month after they had been boosted showed far higher levels of neutralising antibodies, raising hope that those...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO