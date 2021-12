(CNN) — While you're strolling the grand halls of the State Hermitage Museum, in St. Petersburg, Russia, you might hear the faint sound of a meow coming from pipes below. Roaming the sprawling basement of what was once the Winter Palace -- the official residence of Russia's ruling tsars -- are nearly 50 cats who are treated like royalty. Down in the main room (the "koshachiy dom," or "cat's house") they are fed and cared for by the staff at the Hermitage, with veterinarians on call.

MUSEUMS ・ 4 DAYS AGO