Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

By Lawrence Ostlere
 6 days ago

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick begins his Old Trafford tenure with the visit of Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Rangnick was unveiled on Friday and said he was looking to instill more "balance" to a team prone to conceding goals.

That aim will get a stern first test from Crystal Palace, one of the best attacking teams in the league with only Watford, Arsenal and the top three surpassing their expected goal tally of 9.38 over the past six weeks.

United came into the weekend seventh in the table, while Palace were 11th.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace kicks off today, Sunday 5th December, at 2pm GMT.

How can I watch Man Utd vs Crystal Palace?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels.

Subscribers can stream online via the Sky Sports website and app.

What is the team news?

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt after sustaining a hand injury against Chelsea, while Nemanja Matic has a hamstring tweak which could keep him out.

Luke Shaw is expected to miss out with a head injury, while Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani all remain out.

Palace defender Joachim Andersen could return after a thigh injury, but James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are injured and Joel Ward is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Gallagher, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard.

Odds

Man Utd 5/8

Draw 10/3

Palace 11/2

Prediction

Manchester United will be bouncing after that comeback win over Arsenal, as well as the arrival of new manager Ralf Rangnick. Palace are have been excellent this season but this may be a step too far. Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace.

