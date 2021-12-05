ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Omicron variant has squandered UK’s progress in pandemic, top scientist warns

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9JPa_0dEWfELd00

The discovery of the omicron Covid variant has shown the world is far from the end of the pandemic and is in fact “closer to the start”, one of Britain’s most senior scientific figures has warned.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, who stepped down last year from the government’s scientific advisory group ( Sage ), was critical of the “lack of leadership” in tackling Covid and said that progress in combatting the disease was “being squandered” since the new variant emerged.

Writing in the Observer , the director of the Wellcome Trust lamented vaccine inequity between rich and poorer nations and warned of the dangers of causing new variants.

“The longer this virus continues to spread in largely unvaccinated populations globally, the more likely it is that a variant that can overcome our vaccines and treatments will emerge,” he writes. “If that happens, we could be close to square one.

“This political drift and lack of leadership is prolonging the pandemic for everyone, with governments unwilling to really address inequitable access to the vaccines, tests and treatment. There have been wonderful speeches, warm words, but not the actions needed to ensure fair access to what we know works and would bring the pandemic to a close.”

Sir Farrar’s warning comes as the government introduced new measures in an attempt to curb the spread of omicron - which is now being transmitted in communties, UK officials have said. From 4am on Tuesday, travellers will have to complete a lateral flow or PCR test 48 hours before entering the country. Nigeria has been added to the red list, and from 4am on Monday arrivals will have to quarantine in hotels.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper welcomed the “U-turn” after ministers previously resisted calls to reintroduce pre-departure tests, but said they should have moved sooner.

“We badly need them to learn the lessons on the importance of acting quickly on Covid border measures rather than each time having to be put under huge pressure to finally act,” she said.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said the move was “in light of the most recent data” but insisted that booster jabs were the first line of defence as he urged the public to get their shots. Some groups, however, have criticised the NHS’ booster campaign programme as the most vulnerable still struggle to get their third jabs.

Fiona Loud, policy director at Kidney Care UK, said: “Whilst we are hearing from fewer kidney patients having issues, it is not good enough that there are still individuals who haven’t had their third dose yet.

“With a new variant of concern it is even more important than ever that people who have a lower immune system, because of their disease or treatment, get the maximum chances for protection.

Kidney Care UK said issues around accessing a third dose were “mostly centred” around confusion as to how the vaccines are being deployed locally, as this varies from location to location.

Rachel Kahn, research communications manager at Blood Cancer UK, said: “Our community have found it incredibly difficult to access a third vaccine dose over the last few months.

“With Sajid Javid announcing that they are now eligible for a booster, we hope NHS England will rectify these issues quickly to ensure our community can easily access their booster jabs and have the best possible chance of protection from covid, including the new variant omicron .”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Farrar
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Yvette Cooper
The Independent

1,000 omicron cases may already be in UK as ‘variant spreads faster than Delta,’ expert warns

There may already be over 1,000 omicron Covid cases in the UK, a leading scientist has suggested.Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious diseases expert at the University of East Anglia, said there were concerns the omicron variant of coronavirus was “spreading rather more quickly than the delta variant".“How it’s likely to spread in the UK still uncertain, but I think the early signs are that it will probably spread quite quickly and probably start outcompeting delta and become the dominant variant probably within the next weeks or a month or so at least,” Prof Hunter told BBC Breakfast on Monday morning.His...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Trolley waits’ in England’s A&E departments hit record high

The number of people enduring “trolley waits” of more than 12 hours in A&E departments has reached a record high.In November, some 10,646 people waited more than 12 hours in England’s hospitals from a decision to admit them to actually being admitted for treatment.The figure is up from 7,059 in October and is the highest for any calendar month since records began in August 2010.Overall, 120,749 people waited at least four hours from the decision to admit to being admitted in November, down only very slightly on the 121,251 in October.NHS 111 calls answered during November" data-source="">NHS England said last month...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Pandemic#Kidney Disease#The Wellcome Trust#Pcr
studyfinds.org

Early COVID-19 symptoms may be mistaken for vaccine side-effects, study warns

LONDON — If you recently received a COVID-19 vaccine shot and feel under the weather, those may not be vaccine side-effects — you may actually have COVID-19. That’s the warning of a new study by King’s College London researchers, who find that early COVID-19 symptoms are indistinguishable from typical vaccination side-effects. In other words, don’t assume how you’re feeling is because of the vaccine, and if possible, arrange for a coronavirus test quickly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Phenomenal level’ of bird flu in UK, chief vet says after thousands culled

The UK’s chief vet has reportedly said there is a “phenomenal level” of bird flu in the country following the culling of tens of thousands of farmed birds.An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone was declared across the UK on November 3 before being extended on November 29 with the added requirement all captive birds had to be kept indoors, amid concerns wild birds migrating from mainland Europe during the winter were carrying the flu.The current number of 38 confirmed infected premises in the UK is the largest ever, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).We can't wait...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Omicron could still be devastating even with milder symptoms, scientist warns

The new Omicron variant of coronavirus appears to be causing “milder” cold-like symptoms, but the reported higher rate of transmission could still have “devastating” consequences, a top scientist has warned. According to the Zoe Covid Study incidence figures, there are currently 83,658 new daily symptomatic cases...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

As ministers and scientists warn new Omicron Covid mutation could be more infectious than previous variants, French-made vaccines cancelled by the UK government just TWO MONTHS ago could hold the key to beating the new super strain

Ministers and scientists expressed concern last week that the new Botswana Covid variant not only had the potential to be more infectious than previous variants, but that existing vaccines might be less effective at fighting it off. Last Friday, drug firm Pfizer said it was investigating the mutation – labelled...
WORLD
arcamax.com

Omicron COVID-19 variant has officially landed in the UK

The newly identified omicron variant of the coronavirus has been identified in the United Kingdom a day after the variant was named by the World Health Organization. At least two cases of the variant were confirmed in the U.K. on Saturday, tweeted Health Secretary Sajid Javid. “The two cases are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel restrictions could end ‘very soon’ as omicron spreads, says health secretary

All international travel restrictions could end “very soon”, the health secretary has said.In a little-noticed response to a question from a Midlands opposition MP, Sajid Javid made clear it was likely, as omicron becomes dominant, restrictions such as testing and self-isolation would no longer be needed. Over the past two weeks the UK has revived the “red list” and hotel quarantine for arrivals from 11 African countries, introduced mandatory self-isolation for all incoming travellers until they get a negative PCR test result and brought back pre-departure tests.Tahir Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green for Labour, asked Sajid Javid...
TRAVEL
Shore News Network

WHO’s top scientist says Omicron could displace Delta

(Reuters) -The World Health Organization’s chief scientist told the Reuters Next conference on Friday the Omicron variant could become dominant because it is highly transmissible, but that a different vaccine may not be needed. Soumya Swaminathan also said it was too early to say whether Omicron is milder than other...
SCIENCE
Telegraph

Scientists pushed for tougher Covid rules even before UK's first omicron case

Government scientists urged ministers to impose restrictions before any cases of omicron had been found in Britain, new papers show. Documents released by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) on Friday show that members of Nervtag, the experts advising ministers on new viruses, recommended "early and robust actions" to prevent transmission of the new variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

373K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy