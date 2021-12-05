ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker worried she’d ‘ruined’ the chance of another female actor playing the Doctor

By Isobel Lewis
 6 days ago

Jodie Whittaker has admitted that she feared her casting in Doctor Who would “ruin” the chances of another female actor getting the role.

The Broadchurch star took over the role of the Doctor from Peter Capaldi in 2018, making her the first female performer to play the part. She will leave Doctor Who next year.

Speaking to The Guardian ahead of the finale of miniseries Doctor Who: Flux , Whittaker recalled the worry she felt watching her first episode as the Doctor in front of a crowd in 2018, saying: “I’d absolutely gone.

“I just thought, ‘There’s this crowd of Whovians that are really excited and full of love and support.’ And I was like, ‘What if I have pitched this so badly wrong? What if I’ve ruined it for actresses?’”

She continued: “Because I know full well that when lads were cast in the part, they weren’t representing men, they were representing their own personal casting. The way it was described in every outlet was not, ‘Can Jodie Whittaker play the part?’, it was, ‘It’s a woman!’

“I suddenly thought, ‘Have I hindered us? Have I held us back?’ Because we’d filmed the first series, and I’d loved it. I really felt confident all the way through. Then there is that moment where you go, ‘Oh God’... Hopefully, with the next 15 generations of Doctors, we never have to have this chat again. I’m delighted it was mine, but it never has to happen again, thank God.”

Whittaker will star in three Doctor Who specials in 2022, the first of which airs on New Year’s Day.

While the actor replacing her as the Time Lord is yet to be announced, you can find the latest odds here .

Doctor Who: Flux concludes Sunday 5 December at 6.20pm on BBC One.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Whittaker
Person
Peter Capaldi
Doctor Who: The actors rumoured to take over from Jodie Whittaker, from Omari Douglas to Olly Alexander

From the stars of It’s A Sin to Michael Sheen, there’s a long list of actors being touted to replace Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who.There has been speculation about who will replace the first female Time Lord since January 2020, when rumours began that she would be leaving the role after completing the 13th season.The series of Doctor Who currently airing – called Flux – is Whittaker’s final outing as the Doctor and will culminate in three specials broadcast in 2022.Previous Doctors David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi also all left the show after three series.The show’s new...
