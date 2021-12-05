Is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture online

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick makes his Old Trafford debut today with with the visit of Crystal Palace .

Rangnick was unveiled on Friday and said he was looking to instill more "balance" to a team prone to conceding goals.

That aim will get a stern first test from Crystal Palace, who have been a strong attacking unit with Conor Gallagher particularly impressing so far this season.

United came into the weekend seventh in the table, while Palace were 11th.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace kicks off today, Sunday 5th December, at 2pm GMT.

How can I watch Man Utd vs Crystal Palace?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels.

Subscribers can stream online via the Sky Sports website and app.

What is the team news?

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt after sustaining a hand injury against Chelsea, while Nemanja Matic has a hamstring tweak which could keep him out.

Luke Shaw is expected to miss out with a head injury, while Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani all remain out.

Palace defender Joachim Andersen could return after a thigh injury, but James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson are injured and Joel Ward is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Gallagher, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard.

Odds

Man Utd 5/8

Draw 10/3

Palace 11/2

Prediction

Manchester United will be bouncing after that comeback win over Arsenal, as well as the arrival of new manager Ralf Rangnick. Palace are have been excellent this season but this may be a step too far. Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace.