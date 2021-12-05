ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Vista, AZ

Kari Lake’s ‘classroom cameras’ proposal raises serious concerns

 6 days ago

I write in response to the Sierra Vista Herald Review’s Dec. 2 editorial (“Do cameras in classrooms make sense?”). This debate is complex, and I appreciate the detail that the editorial went into regarding transparency, due process and cost. It spurred me to learn more about Kari Lake’s proposal...

AZFamily

Top conservative Arizona candidates clash over cameras in the classroom

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Republican candidate for governor Matt Salmon ripped his primary opponent, Kari Lake, for calling to monitor teachers by installing cameras in classrooms. In a written statement, Salmon's campaign described Lake's proposal as "misguided and dangerous" and warned it would "provide a ripe target for child...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Ducey against classroom cameras

Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday lambasted a proposal by a GOP gubernatorial contender to put video cameras in every classroom in the state, saying it could lead to “predators” monitoring children. The governor said there are “responsible things” the state can do to improve public education, and that, he said,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Newsday

$52M bond proposal in Elmont would upgrade classrooms, improve security

Residents of the Elmont school district will vote on a $52 million bond proposal Tuesday that provides funding for classroom upgrades, the installation of new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, and other items. If approved, the bond — projected to cost homeowners around $40 a year — also would be...
ELMONT, NY
highlandernews.com

City raises bridge safety concerns

Cottonwood Shores City Council members took an unusual step Thursday, Dec. 2, approving an open letter (see letter on Page 4) to several government agencies and the public calling into question planning for a proposed Wirtz Dam bridge over the Colorado River. The letter grew out of the council’s meeting Thursday, Nov. 18, when Burnet County Judge James Oakley and Joe Muck, Assistant Area…
COTTONWOOD SHORES, TX
Matt Salmon
Cheddar News

Instagram Head Receives Bipartisan Anger Over App Impact on Teen Girl Mental Health"

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, faced withering questions on Capitol Hill about the reports the social media app was aware of the severe mental health impacts it was having on teenage girls. Karen Kornbluh, the director of digital innovation and democracy for the German Marshall Fund, joined Cheddar to discuss the rare show of bipartisan outrage on display at the Senate hearing. "The senators came really loaded for bear on both sides of the aisle," she said. Kornbluh explained how senators like Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) set up fake Instagram accounts with teen girl profiles in order to research the effects firsthand.
INTERNET
The 74

A Voucher Program to Curb Bullying in FL Schools Could Expand — But it May Not be About Bullying

A scholarship program originally intended to help students who are victims of bullying or other types of harassment could extend to students who haven’t faced any bullying at all. What’s going on? The Florida Legislature is considering legislation to expand a voucher program called the Hope Scholarship, which could potentially allow more students into the […]
FLORIDA STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

Community Spotlight: Baileys Harbor's Kari Baumann

Baileys Harbor’s Kari Baumann started her march towards Madison because of her son Grady, but she has pulled along many other kids and their families along the way. The journey started well before she sat in front of the Assembly and Senate Committees on Education earlier this fall. After struggling to get the help her son needed so he could read better as he fought dyslexia, she spent thousands of dollars and 18 weeks in Illinois to get him a little bit closer to where he needed to be. She could have stopped there, but she did not. Her work with Decoding Dyslexia-Wisconsin and other reading advocacy groups led to progress across the state. Governor Tony Evers approved a measure developing a dyslexia guidebook to provide guidance for students, teachers, and parents trying to get a handle on the challenge. School districts have changed their approach to teaching reading as a result. This month, Gov. Evers vetoed Assembly Bill 446 and Senate Bill 454 which would have provided more tools to help identify students dealing with poor reading abilities and a road map on how to get them back on track. Baumann is frustrated it did not pass, but she is happy with the change she has been able to foster through her work.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
#Big Tech#Classroom#Big Government
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs proposes traffic cameras in school zones

Sandy Springs residents could start getting $75 tickets for speeding in school zones if a new traffic camera proposal moves forward.  Sandy Springs Police Department Capt. Michael Lindstrom presented the proposal to City Council during its Dec. 7 work session.  Lindstrom suggested installing traffic cameras near North Springs High School, Riverwood International Charter School and […] The post Sandy Springs proposes traffic cameras in school zones appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
CBS Denver

Hundreds Of Complaints Filed Over Lack Of Compliance With Mask Mandates In Adams County & Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There have been 363 complaints so far involving the Tri-County Health Department mask mandate which covers Adams and Arapahoe counties. Most involve businesses not enforcing the rules. (credit: CBS) The mandate is clear: you must wear a mask for indoor public spaces. Ninety of the complaints involve gyms. One member complained about the lack of masks and was told by a gym employee, “We don’t have to go through all the crap we did before.” Tri-County Environmental Health Director Brian Hlavacek says there is a right way to do it, “Please put on a mask if you are going to...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Montana Free Press

Apprenticeship ratio proposal sparks concerns

Citing the state’s ongoing workforce woes, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry has proposed an increase in the number of apprentices that can be assigned to a single supervisor in trade settings. Supporters view the change as a key component in meeting growing construction and infrastructure needs statewide, while skeptics question whether the strategy could pose a risk to educational quality and workplace safety.
POLITICS
pinalcentral.com

Ducey joins Republicans mocking Lake's classroom camera proposal

PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey took a verbal swat Tuesday at a proposal by a GOP gubernatorial contender to put video cameras in every classroom in the state, saying it could lead to "predators'' monitoring children. The governor said there are "responsible things'' the state can do to improve public...
PHOENIX, AZ

