This is the first of two straight games between these teams in Charlotte, with the second game taking place on Wednesday night. Can Hornets snap a 14-game losing streak to the Sixers that dates back to the 2016-17 season (Charlotte’s last win on Nov. 2, 2016)? They will have to do so shorthanded as four players are currently in health and safety protocols. However, the Hornets are coming off a win over Atlanta despite missing three members of their starting lineup.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO