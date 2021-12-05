ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Is Arsenal vs Chelsea TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s FA Cup final

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZALc_0dEWd1t100

Jonas Eidevall will be targeting his first trophy with Arsenal as they take on Chelsea in the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday.

Eidevall took over as Arsenal manager at the start of the season and has since only lost one match across all competitions - the defeat coming to Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League.

The boss said on his process: “At game day I feel very, very confident. Before game day I think about everything that can possibly go wrong because I need to prepare for it.”

Arsenal last won the FA Cup in the 2015/16 season in a final against the Blues but Emma Hayes’ side got their revenge in the 2017/18 campaign with a 3-1 final victory over the Gunners.

But who will win the final on Sunday and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The final will kick-off at 2pm on Sunday, 5 December at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch?

The match will be available to watch on BBC One with coverage beginning at 1.30pm. Fans will also be able to stream the game on BBC iPlayer.

Team news

For Arsenal, they will be without World Cup winner Tobin Heath and England star Leah Williamson through injury.

For Chelsea, Pernille Harder and Aniek Nouwen will return from injury and Sam Kerr will be available despite not being able to train due to international duty commitments. And though Maren Mjelde isn’t injured she isn’t expected to feature as she is still building fitness back from a long-term injury.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley; Maanum, Walti, Little; Mead, Miedema, McCabe

Chelsea:Berger; Bright, Carter, Eriksson; Cuthbert, Leupolz, Ji, Reiten; Kirby, Kerr, Harder

Odds

Arsenal - 9/4

Draw - 5/2

Chelsea - 20/23

Prediction

This fixture is always a close one and it’s a difficult one to call. Both sides have the potential to win it with superb form from each team this season but with the momentum and belief built into Arsenal this campaign they will just take the win. Jonas Eidevall is doing a great job and has brought the best out in his players which he’ll be rewarded for with a trophy. Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Chelsea vs. Manchester United: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

First-place Chelsea and Manchester United meet in Premier League action on Sunday. Current Records: Manchester United 5-5-2; Chelsea 9-1-2 This Sunday, Manchester United is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.75 goals per contest. They and Chelsea are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Last year, the Red Devils and Chelsea were perfect equals, playing to 0-0 and 0-0 draws.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Watford vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea face Watford this evening as they aim to keep hold of their slender advantage at the top of the Premier League.All three of the title race contenders are in action tonight and all three face testing away trips: second-place Manchester City travel to Steven Gerrard’s rejuvenated Aston Villa, while Liverpool face a Merseyside derby with Everton at Goodison Park.FOLLOW LIVE: Watford vs Chelsea – latest updatesChelsea’s fixture is on paper the easiest of the three, but Watford have shown promise recently under Claudio Ranieri, particularly going forwards with the threats of Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr and Josh King are proving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Watford vs Chelsea preview: How to watch, kick off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

High-flying Chelsea travel to Watford's Vicarage Road on Wednesday night for a London derby under the lights in the Premier League as the busy festive period gets going. Both sides have had contrasting seasons so far, battling for wildly different positions in the table, but with over a third of the season now played, each game is starting to matter more and more.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Sam Kerr
Person
Aniek Nouwen
Person
Emma Hayes
Person
Tobin Heath
The Independent

Late Zenit equaliser leaves Chelsea second in Champions League group

Magomed Ozdoev’s stoppage-time thunderbolt consigned a patched-up Chelsea to a 3-3 draw at Zenit St Petersburg and second place in Champions League Group H.Timo Werner thought he had settled the argument with a smart, late second goal in the closing stages, only for Ozdoev to lash home a half-volley from the edge of the area at the death.Juventus’ 1-0 win over Malmo secured top spot for the Italians, leaving defending champions Chelsea sweating on a potentially-tougher draw in the last-16 knockout stage.Werner laid on a tap-in for fit-again Romelu Lukaku in an industrious night in Russia, but Thomas Tuchel’s men...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#League Cup#Chelsea Tv#Arsenal#Women S Fa Cup#Bbc Iplayer#Walti
The Independent

Is Villarreal vs Barcelona on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch LaLiga fixture

Barcelona are looking for their first goal in open play under new boss Xavi Hernandez, but he’ll take the positives of remaining unbeaten and keeping two clean sheets from his first two games in charge.On Saturday evening they head to Villarreal, with Barca seventh and their hosts 12th in the table ahead of the weekend’s action - both teams should be looking far higher up the table.A minor upturn in form is still a big improvement for the Catalan outfit given they took two points from the last four under Ronald Koeman, while Unai Emery’s team have won just one...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
whathifi.com

Barbarians vs Samoa live stream and how to watch the 2021 Autumn Internationals finale for free online and on TV, kick-off time

The Barbarians are limbering up for their big clash with Samoa at a cold and just a touch damp Twickenham Stadium this afternoon. The finale of the 2021 Autumn Internationals will mark the Barbarians' first match in two years and the anticipation is building. Kick-off is at 2.30pm GMT today and UK-based fans can watch a free live stream on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch a Barbarians vs Samoa live stream from anywhere in the world free with a VPN.
SPORTS
The Independent

England vs Austria live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup qualifier online and on TV today

England will look to continue their perfect start to World Cup qualifying when they host Austria in Sunderland this afternoon. Sarina Wiegman’s side have won all four of their matches in Group D so far, scoring 32 goals in the process, but Austria are set to be their toughest test yet. Ellen White is set to win her 100th England cap and there could further history made as the striker closes in on Kelly Smith’s England goalscoring record. White is two goals behind Smith’s record of 46 ahead of this week’s fixtures, with England also facing Latvia in Doncaster on...
SPORTS
The Independent

Is Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Der Klassiker

Borussia Dortmund host Bayern Munich on Saturday with first place in the Bundesliga table at stake.It’s Julian Nagelsmann’s team who are there at present, just one point clear of Marco Rose’s outfit heading into the 14th matchweek of fixtures.While Bayern have won the title nine years on the trot, BVB are hoping to both stop the milestone of a 10th straight championship for their rivals and end their own decade-long wait to win the league this year - not since the days of having Jurgen Klopp in the dugout have they been successful there.This marks a first return to action...
SOCCER
goal.com

Rivals? Chelsea justify Hayes' dismissal of Arsenal as Women's FA Cup triumph seals treble win

The Blues completed a domestic treble on Sunday, after winning the Women's Super League and Continental Cup earlier this year. “Playing against Arsenal as Chelsea manager is always a great game for us,” Emma Hayes told the press before Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup final against the Gunners. “But it has never been our rival game. Manchester City has always been that.
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Conference Final: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Salt Lake (14-14-6, 48 points) entered the playoffs with the most losses, tied for the least amount of points and the worst goals allowed mark of teams to make the playoffs. The team lost three of five matches heading into the playoffs, including against its opponent today, the Portland Timbers (17-13-4, 55 points). Now Real Salt Lake finds itself one win away from the Finals.
MLS
The Independent

The Independent

373K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy