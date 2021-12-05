ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Women’s FA Cup final online and on TV today

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Arsenal will take on Chelsea in the Women’s FA Cup final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium with the clubs aiming to make history.

As the final is the culmination of the 20/21 season after the competition was suspended due to Covid, either Arsenal or Chelsea could win the FA Cup twice in one season.

45,000 fans have already purchased tickets to witness the event which coincides with the 100th anniversary of women’s football being banned in England. It was reinstated in 1971.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes noted the date ahead of the match, saying: “To have the game on a poignant date in the women’s football calendar is critical and must serve as a reminder that this game won’t be banned again, never.

“It’s only going to grow and get better and this game this weekend is about every single person who has made sure that women’s football is a permanent fixture in every woman’s life.”

But how can fans watch? Here’s everything you need to know about the final.

When is it?

The final will kick-off at 2pm on Sunday, 5 December at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch?

The match will be available to watch on BBC One with coverage beginning at 1.30pm. Fans will also be able to stream the game on BBC iPlayer.

Team news

For Arsenal, they will be without World Cup winner Tobin Heath and England star Leah Williamson through injury.

For Chelsea, Pernille Harder and Aniek Nouwen will return from injury and Sam Kerr will be available despite not being able to train due to international duty commitments. And though Maren Mjelde isn’t injured she isn’t expected to feature as she is still building fitness back from a long-term injury.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley; Maanum, Walti, Little; Mead, Miedema, McCabe

Chelsea:Berger; Bright, Carter, Eriksson; Cuthbert, Leupolz, Ji, Reiten; Kirby, Kerr, Harder

Odds

Arsenal - 9/4

Draw - 5/2

Chelsea - 20/23

Prediction

This fixture is always a close one and it’s a difficult one to call. Both sides have the potential to win it with superb form from each team this season but with the momentum and belief built into Arsenal this campaign they will just take the win. Jonas Eidevall is doing a great job and has brought the best out in his players which he’ll be rewarded for with a trophy. Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea .

